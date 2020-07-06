Buffalo Museum of Science to reopen on Friday

The Buffalo Museum of Science will reopen the traveling exhibition Golden Mummies of Egypt on Friday. Upon its initial reopening, the exhibit will have a modified three-day schedule of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with extended hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences president and CEO Marisa Wigglesworth says that anyone can purchase tickets for Golden Mummies of Egypt, but members will receive a special perk.
“We’re thrilled not only to extend the U.S. premiere of Golden Mummies of Egypt exhibit run, but also to waive the $5 exhibit fee for our members,” says Wigglesworth. “The exhibit’s Buffalo engagement will likely be the only opportunity for our region to experience this world-class collection during its limited tour. Families everywhere are eager to come out from their homes and enjoy unique experiences this summer and Golden Mummies of Egypt is a perfect daytrip destination.”
Further modifications are needed before the museum can open the highly interactive spaces on its first, third and fourth floors, as well as its 3D cinema and concessions area. General admission to available second floor spaces will be reserved for museum members. Golden Mummies of Egypt tickets include admission to second floor galleries.
The museum notes that there will be some operational changes that guests should familiarize themselves with before making the trek to the museum.
Notably, the museum is requiring that all tickets and member general admission be purchased or reserved in advance, either online or by phone, to ensure visitation stays within the 25% capacity outlined in the New York state’s phase four guidelines. All tickets will have a designated entry time to stagger admission and allow ample room for social distancing.
Once inside the museum, guests can stay as long as they’d like, or until the museum closes for the day.
All staff as well as guests ages 2 and up will be required to wear face coverings while inside the museum. Masks will be provided free of charge to guests who arrive without their own face covering.
Comprehensive cleaning and staff screening protocols have also been put in place. In an effort to eliminate the need for guests to touch exhibit surfaces, the Museum will provide each guest with a complimentary stylus to engage with interactive touch screens and exhibit buttons.
The museum will not offer on-site sales transactions, meaning memberships must also be purchased or renewed online or over the phone prior to visiting.
The full Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences COVID-19 reopening plan may be found at https://www.sciencebuff.org/plan-a-visit/covid-19-reopening-plan/.
Tickets for Golden Mummies of Egypt include access to the second floor galleries and are $19 for adults and $16 for children 2-17, seniors 62+, students and military. Entry is free for museum members and children under 2 years of age. General admission is reserved and free of charge for members.
Family memberships begin at $80 and include free admission to Golden Mummies of Egypt.
Tickets, member general admission and memberships can be purchased in advance at sciencebuff.org or by calling 896-5200.
