Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village focused on agriculture past and present

The Niagara County Farm Bureau held its annual holiday luncheon at the Fieldstone Country Inn on December 17th. President John King welcomed everyone and presented a slate of talking points. “With many issues facing farmers today, here is a synopsis of topics to stress with legislators,” he explained. New York State Assembly Member Mike Norris and state Sen. Rob Ortt were in attendance. Ortt spoke briefly, touching on current issues such as the wage board and overtime, and the upcoming state budget. He implored those present to get involved and make their opinions known.
The keynote speaker was Carrie Stiver from Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village. After giving a brief history of the location, she detailed its heritage farmstead and the many programs it hosts. Since 2019, the organization’s goal is to be the premier location for agricultural heritage and history education.
After describing the different buildings on the campus, Stiver detailed BNHV's heritage sheep breeding program. The Hog Island Sheep is listed as critical on the conservation priority list and BNHV has been able to maintain and breed them.
During the pandemic, BNHV has grown and added staff members. People are interested in growing food and traditional arts and crafts, so the organization has hosted numerous events and workshops. “Because of the layout of the farmstead, we never seem crowded, Stiver said. “We have 35 acres with the buildings on the periphery. As a result, people can spread out.” Many of the experiences are immersive, with staff or volunteers doing demonstrations in the buildings, she added. Volunteers are beginning to return to enhance the offerings.
Throughout the year, BNHV has various theme days, a maple festival in March and a harvest festival in September. Family nights on Thursdays provide children with various experiences. “Although our roots are demonstrating agriculture in the 19th century, we are moving toward having more experiences focusing on current practices,” Stiver said. The current museum will be renovated to focus on innovations and use of technology in agriculture as part of this.
After inviting those present to get involved by presenting, visiting or volunteering, Stiver stated that her goal is that when people “think about Buffalo-Niagara, think about New York, they think agriculture.”
For more information, check out the website bnhv.org or visit Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village on Tonawanda Creek Road.
