Buffalo Wing Festival now an all-day event

The 20th anniversary of the National Buffalo Wing Festival will now be operating as a general admission event as in previous years, veering away from individual three-hour sessions. In addition to pre-sale, admission tickets will also be sold at the gate the days of the festival.
This year attendees can also enjoy the benefit of free parking.
The event will now be an all-day affair instead of the limited timed sessions, dedicated wing lovers can enjoy the festival at their own pace. This was a popular request from many of the die-hard and long-term supporters that have attended the festival over the years. This change was also precipitated by festival organizers being able to secure an additional supply of chicken wings, allowing to provide the same amount of wings to attendees as in the past.
While planning the festival for 2021, safety protocols which are now expired for outdoor events, led festival organizers to incorporate timed sessions.
“Many Wingfest fans have urged us to go back to a general admission format, as in the past, while maintaining the safest environment as possible for our attendees to enjoy. This is what we have done,” said Drew Cerza, festival founder. “We were also able to incorporate additional areas of the stadium and make it more comfortable for our wing fanatics to devour their wings. By including the main field and the open-air concourse around the stadium, as well as, the large indoor air-conditioned Pepsi Club, we were able to double our festival footprint and space our attendees out twice as much as in previous years. We also have over 20,000 seats for people to relax in,” Cerza added.
Pre-sale tickets and tickets at the gate are $20 per person, which includes free parking. The event is Labor Day weekend — noon to 9 p.m. on Sept. 4 and noon to 7 p.m. on Sept. 5. The festival will again include crazy contests, live music, and the best chicken wings locally and from across the country!
For more information on the 2021 National Buffalo Wing Festival, visit www.buffalowing.com.
