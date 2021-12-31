Burchfield Penney Art Center temporarily closing

In response to rising COVID-19 infection numbers, the Burchfield Penney Art Center at SUNY Buffalo State College is shutting down operations for a few weeks, effective this Saturday. The tentative reopening date is Jan. 20.
Several museums, galleries, and heritage sites nationwide were forced to close early for the holiday season as the Omicron variant drives a new wave of infections. "The difficult decision to close is because of Western New York region's seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 earlier this week, the fourth-highest number of New York regions," said Burchfield Penney Interim Director Scott Propeack. "The safety of staff and visitors must always come first."
The Burchfield Penney will continue to offer Burchfield Connects digital programming shared on the website, social media channels, and in its bi-weekly e-newsletter. Visit www.burchfieldpenney.org for virtual exhibitions, educational resources, performances, art demonstrations, and more.
Established in 1966 on the campus of SUNY Buffalo State, the Burchfield Penney Art Center is dedicated to the art and vision of renowned American artist Charles E. Burchfield (1893–1967) and the art and artists of Buffalo and our region.
