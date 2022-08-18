Nobody dithers quite like Diane Keaton. The world first fell in love with Keaton’s dithering in writer-director Woody Allen’s Academy Award-winning “Annie Hall.”
You first hear it in the movie’s primary tennis club scene. Annie’s a bit shy, a bit nervous, because she finds Allen’s Alvy Singer character appealing.
Then Keaton hits an ace with this iconic — stalling for time, but breaking the ice — word jumble: “Oh, well. La-de-da. La-de-da. La la.” It captures her character instantly.
There’s plenty of time for Keaton to dither in “Mack & Rita,” a new comedy that succeeds because of her comic brilliance. The film, which achieves it goals but could have achieved them better, is a Master Class in acting. Keaton shines throughout.
Shades of “Big” and “Freaky Friday,” “Mack & Rita” is a body-swapping movie that dares to go where few films want to travel. It’s not only about older people (in their 60s through 90s), but it’s also about a young person who wishes she were old.
Mack, wonderfully acted by Elizabeth Lail, is 30, but she’s always felt like an old soul. You know people just like her. She really prefers sitting cozily on a comfortable old sofa, her body warmed by a thick knitted sweater, a good book in one hand and a cup of hot soup in the other.
She’s at a moment in her life where’s she exhausted. Even though she may wish she were Emily Dickinson, Mack is a successful online entrepreneur, a very popular social-media influencer. She’s also having difficulty writing her second novel. Mack and some girlfriends head to the desert delights of Palm Springs, California from the Los Angeles megalopolis for a bachelorette party for their friend’s upcoming wedding.
A slippery fellow named Luca (a slick Simon Rex), who has con man written all over him, invites her to lie down on a specially tricked-up tanning bed. He says it will relax her. He calls it a “life-regression pod.” Mack has been bemoaning her place in life, verbalizing her desire to be in a different generation. After some razzle-dazzle, Mack suddenly finds herself 40 years older.
Her name is now “Aunt Rita.” And she’s now 70. Enter Diane Keaton as Rita. This is where the movie swings into high gear. You not only get Keaton in all her quirky glory, but you also get a fabulous wardrobe to dazzle any budding costume designer living in your house. This is a comedy, after all, and the pratfalls come tumbling out from every corner of the screen. Some hit. Some miss. But, at least Keaton and company are trying. When did honest laughter become the enemy in movie theaters? It’s not in “Mack & Rita.”
The story then revolves around rescuing Mack from the future. All hands are on deck. As expected, Keaton is breathtakingly funny. Her performance is flawless.
Taylour Paige as Mack’s best friend Carla is terrific as a very calm person with the intellectual data points to figure out what went wrong and how to return Mack to reality. Although, truth be told, everybody loves Rita. Dustin Milligan as Mack’s good-looking, dog-sitting neighbor and possible love interest Jack has everyone eyeballing him. And yes, he takes Rita out on a date. Well, come on, she’s fabulous. You’d take her out, too.
There’s a quartet of older wine lovers, which includes Carla’s mother (a smartly quippy Loretta Devine). She’s joined by a trio of sweet perfection: Lois Smith (91 years old in real life), Amy Hill, and an actress I adore, Buffalo-born Wendie Malick. Think of the former babysitter who starts dating Marty Crane on “Frasier.” Malick graduated from Williamsville South High School.
“Mack & Rita” is directed by Katie Aselton and written by Madeline Walter and Paul Welsh. Aselton is self-assured, and she gets the best beats possible from the stellar cast. The writing needed a few additional jolts to the dramatic part of the story. Production values are top-notch.
Mack calls her grandmother, who raised her, “the coolest old gal” she ever knew. We are told the grandmother was confident and fearless. She was who she wanted to be, and she liked what she liked, be it vintage clothes or social issues. Mack was happiest when she was with her grandmother. She never quite “got” people her own age.
One thing you’ll notice when you watch “Mack & Rita," which is playing only in theaters, is how comfortable the cast is with each of their characters and with the other performers. This is ensemble acting taken to the highest level.
As for men going to see “Mack & Rita,” truth be told, it would be a lovely gesture to take an older female relative or two or some aging female neighbors to see the movie.
The film, which is unfortunately taking its lumps, is about building bridges between people of all ages. Everyone who is not yet gray will be gray very soon. Why is that a bad thing for a movie to discuss? Why do so many people fear aging?
Through it all, Keaton, who makes no excuses for the personal or professional choices she’s made throughout her life, celebrates her 76 years with a vibrancy that is alluring. Some years ago, I interviewed her one-on-one, and she didn’t disappoint. She was engaging, forthright, and funny from the best part of her being: her heart.
I’m glad she made “Mack & Rita" and I hope people go see it. You may actually leave the theater feeling good about things.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.