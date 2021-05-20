CALLERI: Angelina Jolie thriller ratchets up the action to extreme levels

Those bee-stung lips. Those almond-shaped blue eyes. They’re assuredly the first features that capture your attention whenever you look at Angelina Jolie’s alluring face.
In a now 11-year old review of the action thriller “The Tourist,” I described Jolie as looking “positively otherworldly, like an alien creature with flawless facial bone structure.” Alas, although Paris and Venice are wonderful to see in it, the movie didn’t match Jolie’s film-length appeal.
She is superb in her two major award-winning performances, on television in “Gia” (a Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding female actor and an Emmy nomination), and in the motion picture “Girl, Interrupted” (an Oscar for best supporting actress and a SAG award for outstanding supporting female actor). She also has best actress Oscar and SAG nominations for “Changeling,” and a SAG actress nomination for “A Mighty Heart.”
Toss into the mix some Golden Globe wins and nominations, and Jolie’s talent has certainly been recognized. Her nomination from the Globes for best actress in a musical or comedy – for the above-mentioned spy adventure “The Tourist,” which is neither musical nor funny – probably tells you all you need to know about that troubled organization.
Jolie has also produced and written a number of features and has directed five. She’s talented, has paid her dues, and is no dilettante.
Her new acting role is in “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” which seems like a lofty title for a classic-style, but not necessarily classic, action movie that’s a throwback to those Technicolor superstar productions from the 1950s and 1960s that often starred John Wayne or Steve McQueen. Jolie, herself, is no slouch in the action department. Consider her “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “Wanted,” and “Salt.”
Director Taylor Sheridan, whose masterwork is “Hell Or High Water,” apparently decided that if a movie is going to deliver action based on truly evil characters and a forest fire set by the heroine, than it needs be over-the-top. He tosses subtlety out the window. Sheridan co-wrote the screenplay for “Those Who Wish Me Dead” with Charles Leavitt and Michael Koryta, upon whose novel the film is based.
Jolie plays a smoke jumper, a forest firefighter who parachutes into blazing infernos. Jolie most assuredly has influence on the narrative path of movies in which she stars, which means she agreed that Sheridan’s desire to go for broke was perfectly acceptable. You want action? You get action.
Because the story is crammed with nefarious goings-on, you will experience fires, relentlessly obsessive killers, corporate evil, vicious stabbings, political corruption, bombings, dismembered bodies, and brutal gunplay. If that’s not enough, innocent people are threatened, including an expectant wife and her husband (Medina Senghore and Jon Bernthal), and for added measure, there’s a terrified child in serious jeopardy tossed into the mix. You decide if you want your kids to see the movie.
Director Sheridan has set a tone for his film that shouts “this is to be taken seriously.” I wouldn’t write that if I didn’t think you might be stifling some giggles at the goings-on. Some of the acting is overdone to the point of unbelievability. And, just when you catch your breath after one lunatic moment, another one roars into place. Sheridan has created relentless pop entertainment.
The Montana-set narrative has two parallel tracks that are going to meet. Track one: Jolie’s hard-drinking Hannah has inner demons. She seemingly relives every fire she’s ever fought and suffers from deep-rooted guilt over the people who died during a fire she was fighting. This is a solid dramatic touch. It takes survivor’s guilt to the next level. Alas, like much of everything else in the story, it’s too easily pulled into melodrama. Are we watching a saga about redemption?
Well, yes and no, because track two is the looney side of the adventure. Assassins, yes, you’ve read that correctly, assassins (Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult) are on the loose in the woods. A young fellow named Connor, played by Finn Little, has had his father murdered and soon finds his bewildered and terrified self in the company of Hannah. Why the father was killed and why innocent people are getting blown up is for you to discover.
Hannah and Connor are in a race to flee the crazies, who are on somebody’s posh payroll. What’s the information that has caused all this madness? That’s the MacGuffin, which is what director Alfred Hitchcock called a plot element or thing that attracts the audience’s attention and leads them deeper into the story. It’s something that might not be key, although the audience thinks it is. I named my wonderful Australian Shepherd dog MacGuffin, but that’s for another day.
Hannah’s redemption may not have much to do with fighting forest fires, but it may have everything to do with her trying to save the kid from certain death. However, as I wrote, Sheridan is going for broke, which means you’re going to see one hell of a forest fire. And extreme danger.
“Those Who Wish Me Dead,” which is in theaters and on the overpriced HBO Max (but only through June 13) is loopy storytelling that definitely builds tension.
Jolie may look like a porcelain doll throughout, but that’s part of the nutty appeal of the movie.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
