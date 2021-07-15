CALLERI: Anthony Bourdain loved food, but fame was more complex

As popular news anchor Jacquie Walker told me when I was working with her at WIVB-TV reviewing movies and interviewing film stars and directors, when it comes to important stories: “There’s always a Buffalo connection.”
More than a dozen years ago, talented Buffalo musician Nelson Starr proudly and loudly called himself chef, author, and raconteur Anthony Bourdain’s greatest fan.
Starr was eager to get Bourdain to come to Buffalo to film one of the episodes of his entertaining and informative “No Reservations” television show, which was airing on the Travel Channel.
Starr and his filmmaking friend John Paget created a lively short video inviting Bourdain to not only shoot an episode in Buffalo, but also to audaciously shoot it in the winter, preferably January.
Starr was invited to “test” for an appearance on the show. In one of those office suites with two-way windows that are used for focus groups, Starr gave it his all. Footage of the interview was shown on a “No Reservations” episode.
I know Nelson and during the episode with the interview, I was cheering him on. Bourdain was deciding whether to choose Buffalo or Saudi Arabia.
He asked Nelson a classic music question, which I instinctively knew would help Bourdain decide where he would travel.
Bourdain asked Nelson: “Beatles or Stones?” I was yelling at the screen: STONES!!!! Alas, Nelson hedged. He didn’t say Rolling Stones.
Good grief, I thought, it’s Anthony Bourdain. He’s the epitome of the restaurant world’s crazy mix of prodigious cooking talent, rock and roll, madness in the kitchen, and over-the-top egos. Bourdain is the Stones.
Saudi Arabia was chosen, but then something happened. Starr had given Bourdain a nugget of an idea for another episode. He’d visit three cities that had long ago peaked and were in recovery mode. He would indeed visit Buffalo in winter, along with Detroit and Baltimore. The episode, which aired July 27, 2009 was titled “Rust Belt.” During the show, Bourdain gives Starr verbal credit for the idea.
I didn’t meet Bourdain in Buffalo, but I did have two extended conversations with him later on, one in at a gathering in a loft in Manhattan, and he told me that the Rust Belt show was a favorite of his and that it was also one of the most popular in the series. He genuinely liked Buffalo.
In Buffalo, Bourdain, was accompanied by his friend Zamir Gotta, and they enjoyed the city, the snow, and the chicken wings. In a highlight, Bourdain explains why the signature roast beef on kummelweck at Schwabl’s restaurant in West Seneca was flawlessly authentic and an extraordinary delight.
A new documentary, “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” tries to capture the chef and writer’s spirit. Directed by Morgan Neville, whose “20 Feet From Stardom” received a 2014 Academy Award for best documentary, the Bourdain feature is a crisp, but not altogether perfect summation of his life, which was ended by suicide in 2018. He was 61.
Neville, who also directed the superb documentaries “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” (about Mister Rogers) and “Best Of Enemies (about Gore Vidal and William F. Buckley) makes some choices of omission in the Bourdain film that are certainly debatable.
In “Roadrunner,” Bourdain is larger than life, seemingly a man comfortable with fame and popularity, a globe-trotting bon vivant. I liked him immensely, and I thought he was a great storyteller – the lively, witty, wonderfully descriptive, and occasionally acerbic monologues he wrote and spoke are gloriously good. He appreciated foods of all cultures. He thrilled at sharing his culinary discoveries. His favorite country to visit and experience food was Vietnam.
However, Bourdain had his demons, including panic attacks, anxiety disorder, self-doubt, and depression, as well as an addiction to drugs, which he conquered.
There isn’t much of Bourdain’s early years in “Roadrunner,” including about his first wife Nancy Putkoski to whom he was married for 20-years. Nor is there much about the rise of a young chef, who could be an angry young chef at times. His second wife – from 2007 to 2016 – Ottavia Busia, appears in the movie. They were legally separated when Bourdain hung himself in a hotel room in France while filming an episode of “Parts Unknown” for CNN.
Busia’s insights are welcome, but his suicide overwhelms her heart, just as it does the exceptional French-born chef Eric Ripert, who is also insightful on camera. Ripert’s Le Bernardin in Manhattan is one of the world’s great restaurants. He was Bourdain’s best friend and was on the tragic shoot.
Unheard from is actress Asia Argento, the daughter of Italian horror filmmaker Dario Argento. She had a relationship with Bourdain from 2017-2018. There was concern at CNN when Bourdain authorized that she direct an episode set in Hong Kong. There are some people who, without concrete evidence, believe that a negative situation in their relationship may have triggered his suicide.
This brings me to director Neville’s key mistake. He clearly wants to solve the puzzle of Bourdain’s death, which shocked his family, friends, colleagues, and fans overwhelmingly. The mystery of the suicide of a beloved person can’t be solved in a two-hour documentary, if it can ever be solved. Or explained. All suicides are heartbreaking. The movie reveals this powerfully.
“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” has enough merit to be a highlight for you. It’s playing at the Amherst and North Park in metro Buffalo.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
