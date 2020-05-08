The world is topsy-turvy, and one of the altered realities, among many, is the inability to experience the pleasure of watching some springtime baseball.
Fortunately, you can still get your baseball thrills at home. There are myriad movies featuring the sport of baseball in their storyline. With some imaginative thinking, pretend you’re sitting in the bleachers, soaking up the sun, and having a good time watching “America’s Pastime.”
Of course, there are the usual stellar entries in baseball’s motion picture canon: “The Natural,” “Bull Durham,” “A League Of Their Own,” “Field Of Dreams,” and “The Pride Of The Yankees.” All are epically satisfying films.
Before we get to the main attractions, let’s start with “Who’s On First?” This superbly written and hilarious spoken routine about baseball belongs forever to Bud Abbott and Lou Costello, the comic actors who were the most popular comedy duo in the 1940s and early 1950s.
Abbott and Costello delivered the goods and then some with their famous baseball-focused “Who’s On First” dialogue in the Mississippi showboat gambling movie “The Naughty Nineties” from 1945. It’s the first time the routine was heard on-screen. It’s still considered the best and most complete version. The National Baseball Hall Of Fame Museum in Cooperstown runs it.
On YouTube, you can watch the brilliance exactly as seen in the film. Find this video: “Abbott And Costello - Who’s On First? - Naughty Nineties - High Quality.” It runs 6:15.
“Take Me Out To The Ball Game” is the enthusiastic Tin Pan Alley baseball song, with lyrics by Jack Norworth and music by Albert Von Tilzer. Written in 1908, it’s traditionally sung in the middle of the seventh inning during a ball game. The best movie version of the song is delivered by Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly in, appropriately, the 1949 MGM musical “Take Me Out To The Ball Game,” which also stars Esther Williams and is, again, about gambling. The Technicolor dancing and singing romantic comedy is directed by the legendary Busby Berkeley.
On YouTube, you can watch Sinatra and Kelly singing the song during a vaudeville-style routine by searching for “Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly - Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” posted in 2018.
Interestingly, many movies about baseball deal with overzealous gamblers, contrite adults sentenced to community service (coaching little leaguers), and immigration – especially regarding rookies from Caribbean countries.
Writer-director John Sayles’s “Eight Men Out” (1988) is an exceptional look at the famed “Black Sox Scandal,” which involved members of the Chicago White Sox accepting bribes to throw the 1919 World Series, an act that shocked the nation. The Chicago players felt they were disrespected by the team’s owner who refused to pay them promised bonus money for their stellar season.
There have been very fine baseball biographies, including “The Jackie Robinson Story” from 1950, which starred legendary Jackie Robinson as himself. Also good are “The Stratton Story” from 1949, starring James Stewart as one-legged pitcher Monty Stratton, “Fear Strikes Out” from 1957 with Anthony Perkins as centerfielder Jimmy Piersall and his battle against mental illness, and 1948’s “The Babe Ruth Story” featuring William Bendix as “The Great Bambino.” Conversely, in 1950, Bendix played an umpire in the comedy “Kill The Umpire.”
Michael Moriarity, Robert De Niro, and Vincent Gardenia are outstanding in 1973’s powerful “Bang The Drum Slowly,” one of my favorite baseball dramas. And then you’ve got a crazed De Niro stalking baseball star Wesley Snipes in “The Fan” (1996), which is not one of my favorite baseball dramas.
Superstar New York Yankees Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris are part of the action in “Safe At Home!,” a pleasant 1962 family film in which a kid (Bryan Russell) learns a lesson about always telling the truth. Seems quaint, doesn’t it? The movie also features William Frawley (Fred Mertz on “I Love Lucy”) and has cameos from two other Yankee legends, Ralph Houk and Whitey Ford, as well as from seven-year-old David Mantle, Mickey’s son.
Years later, David was a consultant to the very good “61*,” which is about Roger Maris’s attempt to break Babe Ruth’s home run record. In this 2001 HBO movie, Maris is played by Barry Pepper and Mantle by Thomas Jane. It’s directed by comedian Billy Crystal.
Comedy means “Major League” (1989), which is, for many fans, the funniest baseball film. Charlie Sheen and Tom Berenger are the diamond equivalent of incompetent class clowns with their own agenda. Will Cleveland keep the Indians?
Laughter is part of “The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings,” the 1976 comedy about baseball and segregation with Billy Dee Williams, James Earl Jones, and Richard Pryor.
“Alibi Ike” (1935) stars comedian Joe E. Brown as a pitcher who can also hit. It’s got the Cubbies, Frawley again, and more gambling. “The Bad News Bears” (Walter Matthau, 1976) is a comedy classic. Additional family fun can be found in both versions of “Angels In The Outfield” (1951 and 1994).
Sparkling music and dance from Tab Hunter, Gwen Verdon, and Ray Walston highlight “Damn Yankees,” the delightful 1958 movie version of the Broadway hit about a deal with the devil helping the Washington Senators.
From your home dugout, seek out these titles from On Demand services, and streaming platforms, including HBO, Netflix, Tubi, Hulu, YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Prime, and GooglePlay, among others.
There are no rainouts. So, play ball!
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.