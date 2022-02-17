CALLERI: “Death On The Nile” returns Agatha Christie novel to the screen

Guess what? They still make them like they used.
Like an old door that allows a peek at something tantalizing on the other side, albeit with a little bit of creakiness, the new version of Agatha Christie’s “Death On The Nile” brings to mind many previous movies based on Christie’s mystery novels, be they treats from the 1930s or the popular series of whodunits from the 1960s.
There are also all of those lush, all-star ensemble cast adaptations to consider, such as “Murder On The Orient Express” (1974), “And Then There Were None” (1974), “Death On The Nile” (1978), “The Mirror Crack’d” (1980), and “Evil Under The Sun” (1982).
A note about “The Mirror Crack’d,” it was co-written by Jonathan Hales and Barry Sanders, the latter gentleman being a Buffalonian by birth and Kenmore West Senior High School graduate. For this epic, the 33-year-old Sanders was writing dialogue for none other than Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, Kim Novak, Tony Curtis, Geraldine Chaplin, Edward Fox, and Angela Lansbury as Miss Jane Marple.
In 2017, “Murder On The Orient Express” was put back on the cinematic rails in a deluxe production with a megawatt cast that included Judi Dench, Willem Dafoe, Michelle Pfeiffer, Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Derek Jacobi, Tom Bateman, and Kenneth Branagh as detective Hercule Poirot. Branagh also directed and Michael Green wrote the screenplay.
Branagh and Green return in the same capacities for the “Death On The Nile” remake, which is currently playing in movie theaters. Lucky chap that he is, Bateman also returns as the character of Bouc, who is Poirot’s friend and confidant.
After a prologue set during World War I – we learn why the Belgian detective Poirot has the style of mustache he favors – “Death On The Nile” jumps to 1937 (when Christie’s novel was published), and we enter a nightclub in London, where the music is fast and furious. All jazz hands on deck.
On the dance floor, we meet Simon Doyle (a very good Armie Hammer) and in quick order, his fiancee Jacqueline de Bellefort and the woman he will leave her for, Linnet Ridgeway. Emma Mackey plays de Bellefort and Gal Gadot is Ridgeway and both are excellent, increasingly so as the film progresses.
In short order, we are on the S.S. Karnak, an opulent, two-tiered riverboat steamer that becomes the floating home to a group of luxury vacationers settling in for a Nile adventure. The boat’s diamond-cut mirrors and beveled glass doors create prisms of shimmering light.
Little did anyone know what kind of adventure awaited them when they boarded the Karnak. Some clues? Of course, Poirot is present and accounted for. Simon and Linnet are happily married and eager to view the Pyramids. Simon’s scorned ex-girlfriend Jacqueline manages to afford the jaunt, and she brings along seething jealousy, a stalker mentality, and a .22-caliber handgun.
Poirot’s handsome friend Bouc is on board with his mother Euphemia (a perfect Annette Being). She’s a well-known painter with strong opinions about whom her son should date. The returning Bateman is quite good as Bouc, who seems to be the happiest person on the steamer. Perhaps he should be, he’s got a secret lover. Mom will not be pleased.
There are myriad other characters who dovetail nicely with what’s going to transpire. I’ll take note of two: a doctor (Russell Brand) who is Linnet’s former fiance and a lawyer (Ali Fazal). Doctors and lawyers are always good for a twist.
Both actors are excellent.
I will not specifically mention the character names or parts played, because there are clues afoot, but other superb members of the cast include Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Letitia Wright, Susan Fielding, Jennifer Saunders, and Dawn French. All women. The story revolves around interconnected relationships, regardless of whether folks are relatives, ex-lovers, or secret new lovers. And there is that gun, and perhaps another one.
And yes, you did catch something correctly. Saunders and French are indeed those well-known British actresses and BBC comedy superstars. Alas, they needed some fresher comedic dialogue. What a misuse of prodigious talent.
As the riverboat steams past Abu Simbel, the immense riverside temple and monument to King Ramesses II carved out of a cliff, the seemingly perfect idyll goes asunder. Murder most foul. Then murder again, equally foul. How many more? And who? You don’t really think I’ll tell you, do you?
As bodies drop on the Karnak from gunshots like so many crocodiles plopping into the Nile (and eating birds on shore), the classic Christie game of Poirot rounding up the usual suspects and trying to ferret out the killer rolls on. The large cast gets reduced mile by mile.
Director Branagh has given his Poirot a lot of screen time, perhaps a bit too much. There are moments when he does nothing but mentally scan the fancy shipboard rooms. There’s a section midway when I said to myself: move it along Hercule. There are moments when Green’s screenplay could have been clearer. Mist on the Nile doesn’t mean fogging up the goings-on. Some characters deserved a better introduction and stronger detailing.
Branagh has also decided to raise his character’s vocal register. During the big reveal, I think Poirot becomes a little too manic, and even a tad unintelligible. His calm resolve is mistakenly reduced. Branagh’s native northern Irish lilt mixes with his linguistically British theatrical experience, both of which clash with Poirot’s very broad Belgian accent.
However, “Death On The Nile” is visually wonderful, and that enhances its entertainment value greatly. The film’s point-of-view is resolutely old-fashioned, and there’s nothing wrong with that.
