If you don’t like movies as an art form, and aren’t willing to be part of the attendant positive and negative hullabaloo that goes along with filmmaking and the presentation of movies, then reviewing them – being a critic – would be a waste of time.
You have to be willing to sit through the awful and the merely bad to have the opportunity to experience the good and the truly great.
At the moment, watching movies has changed. There are no two ways about it. Your home is truly your own personal cinema. Some folks have made it quite a comfortable and colorful experience.
A wonderful documentary is available for streaming that shines a light on one of the greatest movie critics who ever had the privilege of sitting in the dark in glorious solitude in front of a flickering light. There is nothing quite like being the only one in a movie theater to watch an upcoming film. It’s not only an honor, but it’s also a privilege.
Pauline Kael came out of the 1960s Berkeley, California film scene and took the movie world by storm. She eventually wrote for years for The New Yorker magazine (1968 to 1991). Her reviews were essential reading. They still are.
The new documentary about Kael, “What She Wrote: The Art Of Pauline Kael,” is as exacting, quirky, and engaging as the critic herself.
It’s directed by Rob Garver in a rough and tumble manner. There are lots of famous directorial talking heads eager to make their love of her sound important, a pleasant jumble of unidentified film clips, and Kael’s own daughter, Gina James, enjoyably explaining her mother’s sometimes maddening contradictions.
The film is a treasure trove of Kael’s own words (spoken by Sarah Jessica Parker), clips of televised interviews, and a wonderful exploration of moviegoing and film criticism through the 1990s. Kael died in 2001 at age 82.
She championed movies and directors she loved, including “Bonnie And Clyde,” “Nashville,” “Last Tango In Paris,” Brian De Palma, and Robert Altman.
Conversely, she basically hooted in print at works she loathed, such as “The Sound Of Music,” “Dances With Wolves” (she called it “Dances With Camera”), and “Ryan’s Daughter,” which was directed by the legendary David Lean. Kael’s scathing review of the latter sent the director into creative hibernation for more than a decade. “Lawrence Of Arabia” and “Doctor Zhivago” are Lean’s masterpieces.
“What She Said” is a scintillating visual class in cinema studies. It’s fun to watch, offering as it does, the perfect look at the so-called Film Generation that arose in the United States in the 1960s and 1970s.
Through it all, there’s the joy of hearing Kael herself, a woman who knocked down barriers. Yes, women film critics were a lesser class of unequals. She never backed down from her movie beliefs and engaged in delightful squabbles with other critics.
Kael was grandly opinionated – for some, it was to the point of exasperation and exhaustion. I loved reading her books (14 in all), including “I Lost It At The Movies,” her groundbreaking first collection of essays. I still page through them. The biography about her, “Pauline Kael: A Life In The Dark” by Brian Kellow, is very good.
Don’t miss “What She Said.” It’s available through iTunes and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 16.
TOMMASO: This rigidly structured drama is about a provocative middle-aged motion picture director whose name is Tommaso. We don’t quite know if that’s his first or last name, but we do know he’s American. He seems to be having a mid-life crisis; he’s certainly in a creative funk. He doesn’t lack imagination, but things are misfiring.
The movie “Tommaso” is directed by Abel Ferrara, a 68-year old fellow from the Bronx, who is noted for controversial sex and violence in his films. It’s patently obvious that the Tommaso in this character study is patterned after Ferrara himself. The autobiographical touches he delivers include shooting the movie in his actual apartment in Rome and casting his real-life young wife, Cristina Chiriac, and his own little daughter, Anna Ferrara, as the main character’s wife and child.
Tommaso is a tormented artist who’s trying to complete a screenplay. He teaches acting, goes to AA meetings to stay off drugs, and is learning Italian. He also has demons that haunt him deeply. His erotic daydreams are gripping, mind-churning fantasies.
This is a movie about one man’s shattering anxieties. The good news is that to play Tommaso, Ferrara has cast one of my favorite actors, Willem Dafoe, who is, in a word, brilliant.
Dafoe is the moviegoer’s guide to the haunting of Tommaso. This is one of six films the actor has made with his director, including the excellent “Pasolini,” in which Dafoe superbly plays the celebrated Italian filmmaker as a man devoted to his mother, filmmaking, and politics.
“Tommaso” veers into traditional Ferrara territory as it nears its conclusion. You expect a little bit of lunacy and bizarreness and you get it. Some people will find it uncomfortable. Truth be told, where else should demons take someone?
I recommend “Tommaso” for adults and very mature teenagers. It’s available through the Virtual Cinema program and can be streamed via Amherst’s The Screening Room (screeningroom.net) and Buffalo’s North Park Theatre (northparktheatre.org).
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
