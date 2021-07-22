Two new movies playing in theaters offer an early hint as to possible 2022 Academy Award nominations for acting. The films are “Joe Bell” and “Pig.” The contenders could be Nicolas Cage, Reid Miller, and Mark Wahlberg. Each gives a performance that goes beyond merely being noteworthy.
Regarding “Joe Bell,” some background is essential.
On Sept. 18, 2011, Jamey Rodemeyer, a 14-year old student at Williamsville North High School in metropolitan Buffalo-Niagara, hung himself because he had been bullied due to his being openly gay. Rodemeyer had gained national attention through his “It Gets Better” videos, but that didn't stop cruel and merciless bullies from crushing the hopes of his young life.
The Town of Amherst Police Department began an investigation, but it was inconclusive as to whom may have contributed to the intense verbal and social media attacks through which young Rodemeyer suffered.
In October 2011, popular American actor Zachary Quinto, then 34-years-old, came out as gay shortly after Rodemeyer’s suicide and referenced Jamey in his statement. Quinto said, “living a gay life without publicly acknowledging it is simply not enough to make any significant contribution to the immense work that lies ahead on the road to complete equality.”
On Jan. 19, 2013, after years of being bullied for being gay, 15-year-old Jadin Bell, of La Grande, Oregon hung himself from a structure in a play area at a local elementary school. He was put on life support and died on Feb. 3.
Bell’s tragedy, which has profound connections to the Rodemeyer tragedy, was the momentum for Jadin’s heartbroken father Joe, an average working-class family man, to learn some truths about the human condition. He was determined to talk about his son and simultaneously send an anti-bullying message to anyone who would listen in schools, truck stops, churches, libraries, bowling alleys and diners.
Bell decided he would walk from La Grande to New York City and spread his message. He planned for a two-year experience. The film created from the lives of Jadin and Joe was originally called “Good Joe Bell” when I saw it virtually through the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival. It’s now titled “Joe Bell.”
This true story is superbly directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and expertly written by Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana, who shared the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for “Brokeback Mountain.”
In my festival wrap in the Gazette, I wrote positively about the powerful drama, stating that “an Oscar nomination for best actor could be in Mark Wahlberg’s future, as well as a supporting nod for Reid Miller, who is a real acting find as Jadin, the teen who is emotionally battered by the twisted behavior of his classmates.”
Wahlberg has never been more empathetic or more grounded as a character, and Miller captures the heart and soul of a child who stands out, not because he wants to, but because society seems to demand it.
Jadin psychologically “accompanies” Joe on his travels, which is a smart touch for what is a distinctive kind of road picture.
The heartfelt, beautifully acted “Joe Bell” packs an emotional punch.
A UNIQUE TRUFFLE HUNTING MOVIE. Nicolas Cage is a decidedly unusual performer with a breadth of film credits in a variety of genres and an Oscar for “Leaving Las Vegas” (from 1995) and a nomination for “Adaptation” (from 2002), both for best actor. He can do comedy and drama, and he can sing and dance. He’s also capable, when he’s ready, of delivering the ultimate in bizarre in an unbreakable bottle.
Earlier this year we had “The Truffle Hunters,” an interesting documentary about elderly Italian men and their devotion to their truffle hunting dogs.
Now we have “Pig,” in which Cage plays Robin Feld, who was once a revered chef in the northwestern United States. He fled the restaurant scene after the death of his wife and for 15-years has been living a seemingly forlorn existence in a tumbledown cabin in a forest outside of Portland, Oregon.
Feld searches the soil for rare black truffles, the alluring fungus that, as seen in the movie, can drive people to commit crimes. Oregon’s woods are one of the few places other than France and Italy where truffles flourish. Feld is strongly attached to his truffle hunting pig.
At the start of the movie,” he is severely beaten and his beloved pig is taken from him. This begins a film-length hunt for the pig through Portland’s drug and truffle underground. Feld is accompanied by his truffle middleman, a fast-talking young adult (an excellent Alex Wolff), who drives a vivid yellow Camaro in a film that’s drained of color.
The darkness of a long night matches Feld’s mood. There’s a “fight club” run for restaurant workers and a cadre of mysterious people. A world-class meal that’s served doesn’t seem out of place with the off-beat obsessions available on writer-director Michael Sarnoski’s menu.
Long takes and slow camera movements control the pacing. Feld, whose ego seems boundless, can destroy a bad chef’s equilibrium with a single sentence. How should pasta be cooked?
Cage is brilliant as Feld, who silently shambles for clues, facing the unknown as if he’s in a revenge action thriller.
There’s a moment when Feld reveals the key to finding truffles. It upends the story slightly until he explains why he wants his pig back, which hints at another possible storyline.
Cage underplays superbly until it’s necessary for him to become volcanic. Yes, an Oscar nomination has been earned.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
