CALLERI: Hitman and his bodyguard caught up in a villain’s master plan

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to movie theaters, along comes “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.”
Well, going out to a movie is probably still relatively safe if you head for the horror of “A Quiet Place Part II” or the happy harmony of “In The Heights.”
However, what’s assured is that you won’t find any safety from bad filmmaking in the sequel to “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” which is a 2017 crime comedy that itself isn’t all that entertaining. Whether the often frivolous Ryan Reynolds could handle acting in numerous scenes with the always powerful Samuel L. Jackson delivered the movie’s only suspense.
The clunky-titled “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” is now only in theaters; however, you needn’t have seen the original to see the new edition.
What do you need to know? In “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” a deadly hitman (Darius Kincaid, acted by Jackson) needed his own bodyguard (Michael Bryce played by Reynolds) because villainous types wanted him dead. Obviously, they both survived to haunt your movie dreams for another day. Also, the hitman has a wife named Sonia (Salma Hayek).
What has happened as time went by? Follow me here. Apparently, Kincaid is still plying his deadly trade as a well-known hitman. Bryce’s life is a mess and he has regular sessions with a therapist with whom he discusses his clearly empty and meaningless life. She is tired of his prattling. He’s told to go on vacation and keep the guns at home. Perhaps rethink being a bodyguard. There’s certainly less stress.
In the earlier film, Sonia was a cocktail waitress who worked at a seedy bar in Mexico. In the new movie she’s a con artist. I don’t know, either, but thanks for asking. I guess it’s a matter of spouses committing crimes together staying together. To give praise where it’s due, Hayek’s Sonia was the entertaining highlight of the first film.
Meanwhile – there has to be a meanwhile and its a doozy – a rotten apple from Greece is a James Bond-style, megalomaniacal business tycoon who, are you ready for this, still holds a grudge from the way the European Union treated Greece during the global financial crisis of 2007-2009. If you recall, the country was a bankrupt basket case.
Aristotle Papadopolous’s obsession is to destroy Europe’s infrastructure by taking down the power grid and return Greece to its former glory as the economic and cultural center of the civilized world. Antonio Banderas plays Papadopolous, but honestly I don’t know why. Banderas can be a terrific actor, but he doesn’t seem to understand the story’s scattershot whimsy. In fact, Hayek’s the only one who gets the joke.
Here’s how things unfold. Kincaid is kidnapped. He and Sonia decide they need Bryce, who is in Capri, Italy, to rescue him. Yes, the travelogue component intrigued me because Capri is beautiful with spectacular views, and I’ve been to a couple of villages on the island. However, that’s not Capri on the screen. It’s Croatia standing in. The kidnapping is the result of a conspiratorial net that’s been cast really wide. What is Sonia doing, exactly? How does Papadopolous know Kincaid? Interpol becomes involved.
If you’re waiting for me to add more substantive details, I can’t because there isn’t anything else. Director Patrick Hughes and screenwriters Tom O’Connor, Phillip Murphy, and Brandon Murphy have other fish to fry. With a plot that literally goes back to square one – three characters in search of a story – Hughes and his writers go for broke in the mayhem department.
The R-rating is because Sonia’s foul-mouth is still odoriferous, men still leer crassly at woman as if it’s 1810, and the often incoherent story goes bonkers when blood flows in cataract pounding close-up as if a camera had been strapped to a turtle that went over Niagara Falls.
Our angry tycoon resorts to murderous lunacy. There’s no comedy in the movie’s relentless violence. In fact, the brutality is out-of-balance with the alleged humor that the weak direction and his lazy screenwriting keep trying to push into the frame. They fail. Guns and bombs dominate. Innocent people are slaughtered. Lots of them. Keep the kids at home.
Jackson, Reynolds, and Hayek play their characters as if there’s nothing new in their acting repertoire. Jackson is lethal and sarcastic. Reynolds is buttery and bland. Hayek spits Latina fire with every word. Been there. Seen that.
Morgan Freeman shows up briefly in a free-wheeling thrust at a barrel of laughs. I’ll keep the gist of his appearance a secret, but’s it’s much too meta for the confines of this film, and truly more strange than funny. There are also some other familiar faces in cameo roles. You’ll discover who they are should you go see the movie.
There’s a cartoonish quality to “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, although the cartoon is dreary. Director Hughes digs a deep hole with the blood and gore and there isn’t a creative ladder tall enough to escape being trapped in it.
The story feels old – after all, the subplot is from 2007 – and every action-comedy cliche seems to have been wrangled at the action-comedy rest home. The film is tiresome, familiar, and never off-beat enough to salvage anything lively or worthwhile.
Here’s a screenwriting lesson: trying to resuscitate tropes from a failed feature won’t bode well for any sequel. It’s best to start fresh.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com
