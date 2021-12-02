CALLERI: ‘House Of Gucci’ pulls back the curtain on a legendary family

Look around your office, or frankly, wherever you work, and think about secret lives and unspoken plans. Of course, every business has its own flamboyant or duplicitous characters, but the fashion industry seems to be particularly blessed with a raft of participating delights.
Don’t get me wrong, there absolutely are creative geniuses and very smart behind-the-scenes financiers involved in fashion, which makes it all the more interesting that it took an undereducated woman named Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), whose family had the wrong kind of earned money, to help destroy a wealthy Italian family’s center of power.
In “House Of Gucci,” Reggiani is invited to go to a party with a female friend. During the course of the evening, she sits down to order a drink from a well-dressed and painfully shy man she mistakenly thinks is the bartender. She ends up marrying him rather quickly.
True stories are rarely more operatic than this. The man, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), is from the fabled Gucci fashion family of Milan, Italy, and the woman, Patrizia Reggiani, turns out to be a clever conniving striver. Patrizia gladly uses sex as a weapon, is capable of pitting Gucci against Gucci to keep her marital wealth flowing, and, thanks to mystic mutterings from a television psychic (Salma Hayek), is also willing to forge a signature that’s missing from a key business document.
And, in a fit of jealous rage, and the psychic’s prodding, she’ll gladly have her husband killed. Why? Well, she’s shallow and focuses too much about no longer being able to live in the fabulous apartment she had to leave because Maurizio wanted out of the marriage. He offered to make sure she was always well taken care of. All he wanted was for her to leave him alone, to receive joint custody of their young daughter, and for her to stop her disruption of the Gucci empire. Ms. Reggiani has a bit of the obsessive stalker in her.
She has to go because Maurizio is smart and finally realizes, after two-plus hours of back and forth business and design shenanigans, that he’s been played better than any fiddle at the La Scala opera house. He also has to deal with possible criminal tax evasion charges and a genuinely bizarre, untalented designer-wannabe cousin name Paolo (Jared Leto).
You understand completely why Maurizio must divorce Patrizia. He’s compelled to save his sanity and his family’s reputation. He may not have wanted to be part of the Gucci fashion world, but now that he’s working in it, he’s proud, and doesn’t want the family name sullied, and believe me, his coarse wife has a knack for sullying.
When we enter the story in 1978, Gucci belongs to the brothers Aldo and Rodolfo (Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons, respectively). Their father created the fashion brand. They each own 50% of the company. Aldo, who has good business sense and is an aging ladies man based primarily in Manhattan, is the weird Paolo’s father. Rodolfo, a former movie actor, relishes the life of a luxuriant Milanese gentleman and is Maurizio’s dad. He disapproves mightily of his young adult son’s choice for a wife.
Regarding Paolo, think of the Corleone family in “The Godfather.” Paolo is like Don Vito’s son Fredo, an unappealing, not too bright fellow who’s tolerated because he’s family.
There a lot going on in “House Of Gucci,” which is only playing in theaters, but the film feels ragged and unsettled. There’s too much entangled arcane business content, too many people with names you aren’t clearly given, and a lot of jumping between often undefined settings. Did one businessman looking to buy Gucci also own Tiffany’s?
Additionally, the camera never fully pulls back to reveal the glory of street scenes in Milan. In some regard, you could be anywhere. Was this a budgetary decision because automobiles, fashions, and buildings are different in modern Milan from what things looked like in the 1970s and 1980s?
The gold-digging Patrizia is manipulative, desperate, and ultimately truly evil; however, director Ridley Scott and his screenwriters Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna seem reluctant to judge her. This tale of avaricious malice is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed,”
Scott, who knows how to let a story flow, does what he does best – giving audiences a taste of history and power, but there’s a barrier to satisfaction. We aren’t in ancient Rome as with “Gladiator,” which allowed for a creative coloring of evil and mayhem as part of the cinematic process. This time there’s a real-life central character who lacks boundaries and loves wearing deluxe clothes and being chauffeured. Don’t upset her well-oiled apple cart. How to depict her seemed to be a problem.
The acting by Pacino and Irons is best. Driver is good, but he looks more like legendary fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent, than the Gucci he’s portraying. Leto seems to have waddled in from a circus movie. Hayek is uninteresting.
“House Of Gucci” falters in the all-important closing thirty minutes because of Lady Gaga. She’s not a trained actress, and it shows. Called on to be powerfully emotional, she fails the test, and her whining character comes across as pathetic.
This tale of a family being ripped apart by an interloper needed to be fast and furious and even a little bit of fun. It lumbers onward but never really upward. Even with the serious subject matter, it could have been a masterpiece of bleak dark comedy.
Is anything perfect? Yes, the fashions are fabulous.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
