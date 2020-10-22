CALLERI: In ‘American Utopia,’ everybody goes to David Byrne’s house

At the moment, a lot of things about about life aren’t easy. Almost everything is in a state of flux.
That written, when was the last time you danced around your house when watching a movie? I’m guessing not recently.
The chance to dance arrives with “David Byrne’s American Utopia,” an exuberant filmed version of his 2018 record album and subsequent Broadway play, which ran in a planned limited engagement of 106 performances at the Hudson Theatre in Manhattan from October 20, 2019 to February 16, 2020. It closed just before the pandemic upended the world.
Fortunately, “American Utopia” has been given a vibrant cinematic sheen by director Spike Lee and his production team. Thirteen cameras, including one operated by the masterful director of photography, Ellen Kuras, provide extraordinary views of the unfolding narrative. One camera breaks the fourth wall by peering out at the audience and another one offers a striking overhead view of some of the activity on stage.
There are glimpses of the rollicking audience, which sometimes sings along to Byrne’s music and eagerly cheers on Byrne and the eleven other performers. Twenty of his songs, some of them classics written with Brian Eno during their new wave, post-punk Talking Heads days, are on the playlist.
Also sung by the enthusiastic ensemble cast of eleven singing, dancing, and instrument-playing men and women, is Janelle Monae’s “Hell You Talmbout,” the powerful, anguished anthem for the Black Lives Matters movement. There’s also an oddity, a unique 1930s piece, “Sonate In Urlauten,” from Dadist poet-artist Kurt Schwitters of Germany, a song with which Byrne has extra fun. He’s not about to give up his quirkiness completely.
The Hudson Theatre on W. 44th Street is a wonderful jewel box of a space. Opened in 1903, it seats 970 theatergoers without an orchestra pit. With an orchestra, there’s room for 948 patrons. The Hudson is on the National Registry Of Historic Places. The audience is practically on top of the “action.”
“American Utopia” the film arrives 36 years after the peak Talking Heads era and director Jonathan Demme’s superb “Stop Making Sense,” a popular midnight movie of the time, which chronicles a series of concerts the Talking Heads played at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood in 1983. “Stop Making Sense” is one of the three greatest documentaries about rock and roll music, solidly earning its importance alongside The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” and The Band’s “The Last Waltz.”
The joyous “American Utopia,” available from HBO and HBO Max and suitable for all, is not solely about Byrne’s music. It’s also a meditation on the human condition and his evolution as a man willing to reveal the sociological and spiritual changes he’s gone through, changes which he believes would also be beneficial to others. No more “same as it ever was” for Byrne.
He understands ritual and routine, and enjoyed these aspects of living, but he also talks about too much sameness and the isolation of so many lives crying out for, and in need of, new energy and vision. He welcomed changes in his life. He recommends healthy changes to yours.
Today, many people are living a monotony that is seldom altered from day to day. There’s need for activity. You may find yourself screaming to break free of the bonds of quarantine. Perceptively, “American Utopia” speaks to this. Byrne isn’t a prophet, but his jubilant 2019 show captured the nearing 2020 future as well as anything could. He had already altered his journey.
We know early musician Byrne was famous for his own brand of button-down isolation and coldness. Latter-day Byrne appreciates connecting with others. His Broadway show finds him engaging with the audience.
At the start of the film, he ponders a model of the brain and says essentially that children have more brain bandwidth than adults. They readily connect with their surrounding world as it appears in their lives. Babies question nothing. Why do confused and questioning adults lose their ability to celebrate the joy of relating and connecting, Byrne asks.
After this “conversation,” the barefoot singers, dancers and musicians show up on stage and the movie kicks into high gear. They are dressed in matching gray suits, but soon we begin to follow them as distinct personalities. Byrne, the once cold and aloof rock star, celebrates his being around them. Teamwork is no longer alien to him. On stage, Byrne is surrounded by an extraordinarily talented troupe, including singer Tendayi Kuumba – her voice range is remarkable – and strong performance leadership by Chris Giarmo, the red-headed dance and vocal captain.
Equally thrilling is Annie-B Parson’s precision choreography. Director Lee’s film editor, Adam Gough, delivers flawlessly timed imagery. Stay with the jubilant movie through the credits for bicycle enthusiast Byrne leading the cast on a bike ride around Manhattan’s theater district.
On stage, while alluding to earlier stages of his life, the 68-year old Byrne – Scottish by birth, with a Hamilton, Ontario, Canada early childhood, and American citizenship by choice – thinks for a moment and says, “I could never figure out why looking at a person should be any more interesting than looking at any other thing, like, say, a bicycle or a beautiful sunset, or a nice bag of potato chips.”
After a pause, he issues his new manifesto for living: “But yeah, looking at people, that’s the best.”
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
