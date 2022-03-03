CALLERI: In ‘The Batman,’ a familiar bell rings loudly

Recently, I watched “The French Connection” a classic from 1971, which I have seen numerous times. It is an exceptional thriller, one that I consider a genuinely great movie.
The film’s release came during what’s been hailed as the second Golden Age of Hollywood, which is generally thought of as having extended from the mid-1960s to the close of the 1970s. With some minimal overlap, important movies from the first Golden Age are considered to have been released between the late-1920s to the late-1950s.
The team behind “The French Connection” were unafraid to depict characters on the edge and under pressure in a gritty New York City, a veritable hellhole of ceaseless crime, streets and buildings in need of repair and rehabilitation, garbage and windblown litter everywhere, abandoned cars, and omnipresent graffiti.
Nominated for 8 Academy Awards, it won 5, receiving Oscars for best picture, best director (William Friedkin), best film editing (that exciting car and subway chase), adapted screenplay, and lead actor for Gene Hackman as Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle the fiercely determined, sometimes out-of-control narcotics detective. It was also nominated for cinematography, sound, and supporting actor – Roy Scheider as Buddy “Cloudy” Russo, Doyle’s detective partner.
“The French Connection” is emblematic of filmmaking that recognizes narrative realism as cinematic truth-telling. Its dialogue is searing. Its examination of the day-to-day nuts and bolts of detective work is believable. The movie never flinches from its depiction of a city and people stalked by anger, draped in cloaks of greed, and riddled with paranoia. The film’s drugs-centered police story is ultimately about the bureaucratic demands for success regardless of the cost to lives or reputations.
After I watched “The Fresh Connection,” I recognized again that with some exceptions, American movies have lost their desire to jolt audiences, to pull away from the cookie-cutter sameness that pervades so much of the product from the so-called Hollywood studios.
There have been solid attempts from independent directors, writers, producers, and performers to break away from the tiresome studio patterns. The gritty films of the brothers Joshua and Benjamin Safdie (“Good Time” and “Uncut Gems”) successfully dare to be different. Have you seen director Bart Layton’s “American Animals” or director Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals?” Both are superb. These four movies extend their creative reach into the human psyche and are unsettling in a manner that demands intelligent discussion, which should be an added attraction for all films, but unfortunately isn’t.
Actor Robert Pattinson made his millions with the “Twilight" movies. He then decided to participate in unique indie projects. “The Lighthouse” and “High Life” are certainly interesting. The actor is also in the aforementioned “Good Time.”
Pattinson was clearly determined to put his own spin on the popular character of Batman, and in director and co-screenwriter Matt Reeves, he found a compatriot. Along with co-screenwriter Peter Craig and an interesting ensemble cast, Pattinson delivers a somber crimefighter in “The Batman.”
The problem is that the movie, which hampers its value with a bloated running time of 176-minutes, never feels fresh, original, or essential. It’s bleak, repetitive, and exhausting. The visuals are dark and foreboding; however, this new Batman is the same as the old Batman and many of the other cinematic Batmen.
Yes, it’s a new movie, but, as the Four Tops sing, “it’s the same old song.” Alas, there’s no “different meaning” since we’ve been gone from the Batman saga. Pattinson’s take on the character is that he’s moodier and more disheveled.
Batman is billionaire Bruce Wayne (there’s less of this personification than usual), and he fights crime in a filthy, joyless Gotham City. The problem is that Batman comes across as bored, a miserable mope who seems as if he no longer wants to participate in answering the Bat Signal. He must because, well, because he’s Batman. For Wayne, fighting crime is so 1950s. Or, as in 1939 when the character began in Detective Comics #27. He’s a lethargic Caped Crusader.
Anyway, Batman has to fight the bad guys because it’s in his comic book DNA. There are gangsters controlled by a not very unique Riddler (Paul Dano). His bland puzzlers aren’t quite as creative as they should be. And here’s a warning to keep your children from seeing the film. The story begins with a brutal political assassination.
More criminal acts occur thanks to an old-style thug named Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). He’s a cliche straight out of too many cinematic depictions of Italian-American mobsters. However, Don Vito Corleone and Tony Soprano would eat this guy for breakfast. Martin Scorsese would eat the remnants for lunch. There’d be nothing left for dinner.
Also on tap is Selena Kyle/Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), who tries hard to be seductive, but Batman seems disinterested in romance. Colin Farrell is a very odd Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot. You know him as the Penguin. Andy Serkis is Wayne’s attentive butler, Alfred Pennyworth. An under-pressure Jeffrey Wright is eventual Police Commissioner James Gordon. Peter Sarsgaard is District Attorney Gil Colson, who favors untruths.
There you have it. Three hours of your life plus previews, advertisements, and travel time. “The Batman” looks good, especially if you like shadows. There is a long and reasonably entertaining chase sequence, but not as germane to the story as the chase in “The French Connection.” There’s a chase only because it was needed to fill some time. There are moments when events and situations advance in fits and starts.
Wayne is the Richie Rich of superheroes. What was there left to say about all of these familiar characters? Based on the unimaginative “The Batman,” absolutely nothing.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
