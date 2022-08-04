When an actor has a creative pedigree as impressive as B. J. Novak has, it’s not an inside Hollywood joke that what he really wants to do is direct.
Novak’s already acted in, written for, and co-produced the American version of television’s “The Office.” He also directed some episodes.
Novak, who turned 43 on July 31, graduated from Harvard, studying English and Spanish literature and writing an honors thesis examining the movies based on Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” There are more than 50.
Novak is the author of two New York Times bestselling books: a collection of short stories titled “One More Thing: Stories and Other Stories,” and a children’s volume, “The Book With No Pictures,” which was on the Times’ bestseller list for an astonishing 174 weeks, including 34 weeks at No. 1.
Why wouldn’t he want to direct? And, why shouldn’t he?
Novak’s directorial debut is “Vengeance,” a strikingly original exploration of a New Yorker’s impressions of West Texas, pre-conceived biases included. The film is startlingly modern. It’s about a magazine writer, but it focuses on the value and importance of podcasting. It asks the question: is it fair to judge a community of people by their so-called stereotypes? Then the movie flips things around by having its characters be living and breathing examples of alleged West Texas stereotypes. However, “Vengeance” then expertly recognizes that stereotypical thinking rises from the perception of outsiders.
This is wrapped in the framework of a fast-paced thriller with rich, darkly comic undertones. Novak wrote the screenplay, which is only playing in theaters. The film is a gift of refreshing cinematic pleasure in a woebegone season of mostly remakes and retreads.
Novak plays Ben Manalowitz, an intelligent reporter for The New Yorker magazine. His hope is to become a great podcast host. His friend Eloise (a terrific Issa Rae) is a well-connected audio producer, who advises Ben that “not every white guy in New York has to have a podcast.”
When he’s not writing, Ben leads a normal life, often going out drinking with his friend John (a cameo from singer John Mayer) and the two talk about relationships and keeping track of the women on their phones’ contact lists.
Much later that night, Ben is awakened by a mysterious phone call. An unknown man advises him that his girlfriend has died. Her name is Abilene Shaw, and her brother Ty is calling from West Texas. Abilene has died about three hours from the actual Abilene, Texas. Ben is confused as to who Abilene is. He’s also confused as to where Abilene the city is. Ty insists that Ben come to the funeral.
Though Ben and Abilene did “get together” briefly in Manhattan, she clearly overstated their relationship to her quirky family back home. Pondering the news, and for reasons that will satisfy his itch to leave town for a while, Ben travels to Texas thinking about a new direction for his life.
At the funeral, Ben delivers a well-received eulogy about a woman he can’t recall, a brief encounter that the Shaw family thinks might actually have led to marriage. He’s gratified for everyone’s hospitality but is conflicted about who they think he is. He also wonders about how he comes across to women in general.
“Vengeance” quickly shift gears and carefully stops being about a romantic memory that has escaped Ben’s mind, but which clearly overwhelmed Abilene. In the cab of a pickup truck Ty, superbly acted by Boyd Holbrook, who always seems to have something stronger than a man-crush on Ben, has an idea.
Ty reveals dangerous thoughts, and possibly the thoughts of his and Abilene’s mother Sharon, who is brilliantly played by J. Smith-Cameron. Ty’s plan jolts Ben. Abilene’s death was ruled to have been caused by a drug overdose. Ty believes his sister was murdered. He asks Ben to help him avenge the killing. Together they will track down the murderer and give him some West Texas justice. Up to this point, the various law enforcement agencies that patrol this arid, hardscrabble part of the state have been ineffectual.
Ben initially refuses to have anything to do with Ty’s bizarre plan, a conspiracy theory run amok. He’s convinced about Abilene’s overdose. However, he starts to think that perhaps there’s a unique story within all the various levels of stories being told during his stay. Stories such as the Shaws not being a gun family living in a house filled with guns, a house that also includes Abilene and Ty’s two younger sisters and a brother. Or choosing a fast food delight called a Whataburger, the discussion about which composes one of the movie’s sharpest and funniest scenes.
Ben comes up with a pitch for a podcast. He tells Eloise that he’s got a true-crime tale without an actual human killer. Abilene was murdered, but it was by a concept. The murderer is the New America, a nation seemingly clamoring for a better sense of reality, but which is trapped by conspiracy theories that have become an excuse for drug addiction and poverty. With Eloise’s help, Ben’s podcast takes shape.
As he digs deeper into Abilene’s life, Ben talks to a variety of people, not the least of whom is a fellow named Quentin Sellers, a music producer with powerful side interests. Abilene recorded some songs for him. Sellers is played by Ashton Kutcher, who gives the performance of his life.
As director, Novak proves throughout his film that he knows how to get the best from a cast. He also knows how to tell a story that stays with you long after you’ve left the theater.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
