CALLERI: Marlon Brando and ‘The Godfather’ return to the big screen

One of the many reasons “The Godfather” became the important and celebrated movie it did is partly because of producer, director, and screenwriter Roger Corman. Without the legendary Corman, today’s motion picture landscape would most assuredly look quite different.
Starting in 1954 at the age of 28, Corman gave directing, writing, acting, or producing opportunities – often in various combinations of these crafts – to numerous first timers. He’s also responsible for the careers of numerous cinematographers, production designers, film editors, and sound engineers.
Most of Corman’s movies are low-budget independent works in the horror and science fiction genres. He directed 55 features himself and produced hundreds more.
Corman, who will be 96 on April 5, still pays close attention to the movie world. He is an active member of the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences and received an honorary Oscar in 2009 for his prodigious contributions to filmmaking.
One of the eager young movie crazy people Corman encouraged was Francis Ford Coppola. Under Corman’s tutelage, Coppola directed his first feature, the horror thriller “Dementia 13,” which was budgeted at $42,000 and released in 1963 when he was 24-years-old.
Coppola then went on to direct “You’re A Big Boy Now” (1966), “Finian’s Rainbow” (1968), and “The Rain People” (1969). None of these films were considered “important,” although you should watch the very good “The Rain People.” Coppola then received an Academy Award for co-writing “Patton” (1970) with Edward H. North.
In spite of the Oscar for screenwriting, Paramount Pictures didn’t want Coppola to direct “The Godfather.” His directing track record wasn’t considered overly positive. The studio had bought the rights to Mario Puzo’s novel “The Godfather” for $80,000 before it became a bestseller. The author would co-write the screenplay.
As production on “The Godfather” progressed, with Paramount merely wanting a fast-paced gangster melodrama, Coppola dug in his heels creatively because he had ideas for the movie, strong ideas as it turned out. In fact, his cinematic vision created a masterpiece.
Paramount tried to reject two key actors that Coppola wanted. He fought hard to cast Marlon Brando as the “godfather,” Vito Corleone, and Al Pacino as his son, Michael. The history of the making of “The Godfather” also reveals that studio executives also weren’t all that excited about James Caan (Sonny), Robert Duvall (Tom Hagen), Richard Castellano (Clemenza), John Cazale (Fredo), or Diane Keaton (Kay Adams). As for Talia Shire as Connie, Vito’s only daughter, well, it really was a matter of disbelief: “Coppola wants to cast his sister?”
Made on a budget that started at $6-million and ballooned to $7.2-million, the initial release of the 177-minute movie grossed a staggering $81.5-million at the box office in only 316 theaters almost all in the United States, with a handful in Canada. Tickets cost $3.50 on weekdays and $4 for weekends. Paramount executives had gone from being apoplectic about the production to delirious with joy. The ticket sales during the film’s first run translates to $553-million in today’s dollars.
Fifty years after its release on March 24, 1972, it’s impossible to imagine “The Godfather” acted by anybody other than the performers we see on the screen. It’s also impossible to consider which director working back then might have made a better movie. To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the film is again playing in theaters, including the Amherst Theatre and Eastern Hills Cinema in metro Buffalo-Niagara.
Why did “The Godfather” succeed? For starters, Americans loved gangster films. Secondly, the ever-increasing sales of Puzo’s novel generated intense interest in a potential movie version. How would they film the horse scene was just one question asked that would be answered.
The story of the day-to-day workings of a Mafia leader and his gang and their conflict with mob enemies fascinated readers. Puzo told Don Corleone’s rise with precision. He generated suspense by carefully revealing the duplicity of his enemies. Coppola’s film captured the essential elements of the book flawlessly.
“The Godfather” is a sweeping epic in the classic sense of the word. The acting by all is revelatory and mesmerizing. After a fallow period, Brando once again proved his greatness. Gordon Willis’ cinematography captures brilliantly the muted colors of a criminal world where the darkness of corruption casts a long shadow over everyday life. Nino Rota’s music is alluringly brassy. The movie’s editing, sound, and production values are superb.
All of these elements came together to forge one of the greatest films you’ll see. However, the appeal to moviegoers goes one step further. Once you peel away the thematic violence and dramatic tension and look past the glow of visual mastery, “The Godfather” is ultimately a story about something that has a fundamental meaning for audiences.
The film is about family. The importance of family. The power of family. The togetherness of family.
It’s spoken in “The Godfather” by Michael to his brother Fredo: “… don’t ever take sides with anyone against the family again. Ever.” Moviegoers related to this. There’s a reason the movie begins with that most cherished of family events, a wedding.
“I believe in America” are the first four words of “The Godfather.” The arc of the astonishing film flows through 10 years, 1945 to 1955. The importance of the post-World War II American family was at its peak. The Corleone crime family had succeeded under Don Vito and would become even more powerful under Don Michael.
Bringing this column full circle, Coppola’s own cinematic godfather, Roger Corman, appears in the 1974 follow-up, “The Godfather: Part II.” When Michael is at the hearing in front of a committee of the U.S. Senate investigating crime families, Corman is one of the senators. He’s billed as Senator #2.
The opportunity to see the best picture Oscar-winning “The Godfather” on the big screen is exciting in ways that true movie fans understand completely. For a new generation that hasn't seen the film, this is a golden opportunity. For those who already know the movie, it’s a dream come true. 50 years after its release, “The Godfather” is now and forever, one of the greats.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
