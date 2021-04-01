Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.