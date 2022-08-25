Think carefully about this. What would $892.34 mean to you?
For many people, this may not be a lot of money. For some, it could be quite important. For one man, a a former United States Marine named Brian Brown-Easley, it’s everything.
“Breaking” tells the true-life story of what happened to an American military veteran in 2017, who had been in the Persian Gulf War and was brought to the breaking point. He’s so discouraged that he believes there’s no one left to help him. It’s often said that a person can’t possibly renew a tumbling life until they’ve hit rock bottom, regardless of whose fault it is. For Brown-Easley (John Boyega), every possible representative of American authority — both military and civilian — has turned their back on him. He can’t feel any lower.
The man’s private life is in shambles. His relationship with the mother of his adored young daughter is broken. His pay-as-you-go phone is a lifeline to the child, but he hasn’t many minutes left. He’s days away from being homeless. Through all of this, his payment from the U.S. Department Of Veterans Affairs is missing $892.34, which is an essential amount of money.
No one will tell him why. The vast institutional bureaucracy is soulless. There will be no solace. No comfort. No answers. Rejection is total.
His psychological and emotional fragility is all-encompassing. He walks into a bank in Atlanta with a plan. Brown-Easley advises the teller that he has a bomb. However, he then allows the branch manager to let everyone out of the bank. Everyone, that is, except the two employees: the teller herself (Selenis Leyva) and the manager (Nicole Beharie).
“Breaking” then becomes a complex and riveting drama with three of the five main characters already in the bank, two of whom, the employees, haven’t much dialogue. As the story progresses, a hostage negotiator (Michael Kenneth Williams) wants everything resolved peacefully. A television producer (Connie Britton) knows a great story when one falls into her lap.
Filmmakers have long used hostage negotiations to catapult a crime movie from being merely mundane to achieving greatness, the kind of cinematic artistry worth revisiting.
My five favorite hostage negotiation dramas are: “The Taking Of Pelham One Two Three” with Walter Matthau and Robert Shaw from 1974 and directed by Joseph Sargent; “Dog Day Afternoon” with Al Pacino and John Cazale from 1975 and directed by Sidney Lumet; “The Negotiator” with Samuel L. Jackson and Kevin Spacey from 1998 and directed by F. Gary Gray; “Phone Booth” with Colin Farrell and Forest Whitaker from 2002 and directed by Joel Schumacher; and “Inside Man” with Denzel Washington and Jodie Foster from 2006 and directed by Spike Lee.
If you wanted to create a triple feature, these are my top three. “Dog Day Afternoon” is a masterpiece of storytelling, acting and tension-building. It’s one of the great American films. Matthau’s “The Taking Of Pelham One Two Three,” which I recently rewatched, is classic 1970s American crime fiction, rooted as it is in a gritty New York City, and utterly character-driven. It’s infinitely better than the uninspired and shallow 2009 remake. “Phone Booth” is a daring exercise in danger, claustrophobia, and bravura editing. Farrell is trapped in a telephone booth on a busy Manhattan street and director Schumacher works his magic.
Because “Breaking,” which is playing only in theaters, is rooted in a true crime case, I highly recommend not being around someone who’s going to blab the ending to you.
Director Abi Damaris Corbin and her co-screenwriter Kwame Kwei-Armah are keenly aware of the truth of the actual events and create suspense with not only dialogue, but also with the extreme tension created by the central character's overwhelming PTSD and his military training. The way the bank employees are depicted is an essential element in keeping the story moving. The manager never stops thinking of angles that will guarantee her survival and that of her exceedingly frightened teller.
The unique idea that Brown-Easley is looking not so much for revenge, but rather for answers creates an entirely different kind of story from what we’re used to regarding hostage movies. He’s a genuinely nice guy, but he’s burdened with a trauma that in stark terms makes him a danger, at least from the point-of-view of those on the outside looking in.
While watching the film, we find ourselves understanding his fixation on the missing money. Brown-Easley takes the audience on a journey so precise that we quietly insist that someone, anyone, understand the problem and simply write a check for the $892.34. Is the VA that incompetent? Is it really that unable to comprehend the ready-made solution? Why can’t it stop the downward spiral?
The acting in “Breaking” is sublime. The primary cast delivers exquisite performances, with Boyega leading the power we see on the screen. Peripheral characters, including members of the police, also stand out during their moments to capture our attention. Director Corbin takes the tight screenplay, with its clearly defined details, and not only frames the essential scenes, but she also expertly frames the words that are spoken.
In “Breaking,” we have a kindhearted man thrown into an abyss. His PTSD compels him to react to the unfortunate circumstances in which he finds himself in a manner that society judges negatively. His mind is in free-fall, and he’s trapped by how he is forced to act.
The movie offers important lessons, and it’s a classroom you’d be wise to visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.