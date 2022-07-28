On its surface, writer-director Jordan Peele’s “Nope” is a classic-style adventure straight out of those popular science-fiction movies from the 1950s. Someone or something is observing Earth. As part of the visit in the newest version of “UFOs from outer space” films, humans and horses will become fodder for alien meals.
You can enjoy “Nope,” for what it is, an entertaining yarn that has its fair share of surprising jolts and interesting special effects. You can also take a very deep dive into its multi-layered storyline that is intricate and fascinating, as well as informative and revelatory.
“Nope” has a veritable treasure trove of gifts for movie lovers. This is because Peele’s feature is about the history of motion pictures. There are scores of references to movies that could generate an enjoyable second visit to a theater, which is the only place where you can encounter the fun.
The story begins with a bravura bit of filmmaking. In the 1990s, on the set of the television sit-com called “Gordys Home,” the starring chimpanzee goes bananas and maims some of the cast members. There hasn’t been this kind of ape madness in a movie geared to luring in an audience since “2001: A Space Odyssey” in 1968.
A survivor of the trained monkey’s onslaught is an Asian-American child actor named Ricky “Jupe” Park. Years later, the adult Jupe (superbly acted by Steven Yeun), is the owner of Jupiter’s Claim, a weary Western theme park in the outer reaches of Los Angeles and the Hollywood magic that owns it lock, stock and barrel.
A parallel story centers on a horse farm called Haywood Hollywood Horses, which provides animals for movies, television shows and commercials. The owner, Otis Haywood, Sr. (Keith David), is killed after being struck by some space debris that falls on his property. His children are son Otis, Jr. (Daniel Kaluuya), who’s called OJ, and daughter Emerald (Keke Palmer). Taking over from their father turns out to be a difficult task. OJ loves the horses and is dedicated to them, but he’s not good at communicating with others. Emerald, who is better than OJ at dealing with people, wants to make movies and for her, the gig is merely a stepping stone, nothing more. David, Kaluuya and Palmer are excellent.
Haywood Hollywood Horses has financial difficulties. OJ and Emerald make some money selling horses to Jupiter’s Claim. Everything goes awry when the aliens arrive in a distressing cloud-like blossom of danger and domination. OJ and Emerald want to film it and sell the first official record of a UFO to the world. Jupe, a nice guy who works in a strange offshoot of show business, also wants to profit from the electrifying space form hovering over the environs of starstruck Los Angeles.
Eventually, after sinister occurrences and attacks on humanity run amok, OJ and his sister determine that what they really need to do is fight the forcefield.
“Nope” would be a devilish summer delight with just this framework because it’s clever, witty and immersed in the thrill of being afraid as you watch the glossy and well-made adventure.
However, Peele has even more in store for audiences already held rapt by a tale that seems familiar but is different in range and scope from traditional sci-fi epics. Why didn’t the chimpanzee attack Jupe during the on-set rampage? Because it recognized Jupe as an actor whose status in the Hollywood hierarchy was similar to its own. They are cogs in a very big wheel with neither being members of the ruling White male elite. Both are subservient beings in the decision making process. The chimp does what it’s told. Casting calls are not where humans, smart and talented as they may be, get to select anything. They are what they attend with the hope of getting a role, any role.
Additionally, Peele advises that people of color, while often being the earliest victims of mayhem in horror and outer space pictures, are usually last on the call sheet. In “Nope,” they earn credit for having one of their own be first for a different reason. In a clever glance at history, Peele takes us to the very first few seconds of filmed entertainment.
In the movie, OJ and Emerald are connected to the birth of cinema. Images that moved, but not actual movies, were created by English photographer Eadweard Muybridge in the 1870s and 1880s. Given a commission to study the movement of a galloping horse, he photographed one being ridden by an unknown Black jockey. However, in “Nope,” the jockey is given a name, and it’s Alistair Haywood — a relative of OJ and Emerald. This is a unique example of historic reality meeting cinematic fiction and Peele brings it together perfectly.
Throughout “Nope” the clever and gripping maze of illusion and reality fascinates in all the right ways. The prodigious and often frightening action celebrates the fundamental nature of movie technology. Peele even pits old against new.
There’s a young wizard of the digital world named Angel Torres, who is overjoyed by UFOs. He’s played by Brandon Perea, who excites with his enthusiasm. There’s also a veteran old-guard cinematographer named Antlers Holst, a keeper of the all-important “how to tell a story” flame. He’s gloriously acted by Michael Wincott. Also very good is Oz Perkins, actor Anthony Perkins’ son, as a director.
“Nope” is an exuberant tribute to what would happen if all those “what ifs” about visitors from another planet actually happened right in the middle of the place where motion picture dreams are created.
The film combines a strongly reflective understanding of social history, a keen sense of the art and business of moviemaking, and a willingness to make it all wonderfully entertaining. Say yes to “Nope.”
