My email inbox is always filled with links to motion picture trailers, or as they were once known, previews of coming attractions, from production studios and publicists. I’ve never once clicked on a link. Ever. I don’t watch trailers.
As I’ve been informed repeatedly by many loyal film fans, the faceless folks who make the previews, clearly people who seem not to truly love movies, always give away too much in the trailer, usually the funniest joke or the best action surprise.
If I’m in a theater and there are previews before the feature, I ignore them. I tune them out. It is easier than you may think. It’s a fun kind of cinematic meditation. Upon seeing any film, I want to be surprised.
I also don’t care about what was said to whomever in anger by a director, actor, or actress (fill in the blank) before, during, and after the making of their film. They can fight all they want. They can argue, accuse, or act up until the cows come home. I don’t care. I have no interest in any of that folderol.
The only thing I care about is the movie.
Filling one’s head with inanities about what was said during the making of a film might, for some people, create an unjustifiable bias against that specific film. The gossip is usually exaggerated. Spare me from social media idiocy.
I bring this up because there is a very good movie playing in theaters right now and it’s been mired in public silliness and stupidity. Too many critics have reviewed the three-ring circus that has allegedly surrounded it and not the three star content.
“Don’t Worry Darling” is the work in question, and it’s a well-made motion picture with outstanding production values and a spectacular lead performance by Florence Pugh at its core. It also proves that filmmaker Olivia Wilde can direct an action sequence with the best of them.
A planned community called Victory is located east of Los Angeles. It’s a true company town that sits on the edge of the desert and is controlled lock, stock, and barrel by a mysterious man named Frank (a flawless, almost plastic-looking Chris Pine). His business is named Victory Project, and whatever’s being created or manufactured there is a well-kept secret. Except for Frank, and the men who live in the surrounding picture postcard neighborhoods he built, no one else is allowed to visit the Victory Project.
The male workers dress in spiffy late-1950s suits and hats and drive vehicles that are now classics, including a cool Corvette, a sleek Thunderbird, and my personal dream car, a 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air, with its tail fin cutting through the motoring air like a showboating shark.
The men seem to have been chosen for their looks and style, as much as for their ability to do the tasks that are being done at the mountain. Their wives keep their homes functioning: cooking, cleaning, and calming nerves with ever-present cocktails. They dress up for dinner at home. Their mission is to never unsettle the men. The residents of Victory believe wholeheartedly in perfection and reject as delusional thinking anything that goes against Frank’s goals.
In the immaculately kept houses, Victory offers supposedly adoring love, required sex lives, and the occasional child, one of whom seems to have disappeared from the community, possibly for being where he shouldn’t have been. His mother slowly loses her mind.
Something creepy is going on in Victory and this midcentury modern life is in danger of unraveling when Alice Chambers (the aforementioned brilliant Pugh) discovers what she shouldn’t have discovered. Her husband Jack, to whom she is utterly devoted, insists nothing is strange, when, in fact, everything is strange. Jack is played by Harry Styles with a paternalistic swagger and a determined ability to keep Alice happy.
Jack is dedicated to Victory, both the town and the mysterious project, and to the life he has made for himself and Alice. He projects an eager subservience to Frank, just as the wives are subservient to their husbands.
At a company get-together, Jack dances in a weird, almost ritualistic manner for his boss. His gyrating moves entertain and seem odd to no one because everyone’s playing the same game. Styles is in the zone here and the scene works superbly. However, this is a psychological thriller after all, and his manic act of dancing foreshadows the fear and madness that will erupt in the third act.
“Don’t Worry Darling” — the title is a way to let Victory’s women know that nothing is amiss — eventually has a major upheaval in store for audiences. Screenwriter Katie Silberman delivers a bold surprise, and it must never be revealed. It jolts the audience and shakes the movie’s foundation.
Director Wilde, who also plays Alice’s best friend, a housewife named Bunny, has given her film a good-looking gloss. Matthew Libatique is the talented cinematographer. His visuals are part of the production’s worthy appeal. Wilde has also received fine performances from the entire cast and directs scenes with an ability to keep the characters deluded into thinking their world’s all right, while at the same time the audience is realizing that the house of cards is slowly starting to lose stability. Tension builds.
Imagine the spoken phrase “don’t worry darling” accompanied by a pat on the head — for both men and women — in a manner that is vitally necessary to maintaining the corporate and residential utopia.
Wilde and Silberman have created their own interpretation of what can only be described as marital sleight-of-hand involving a compelling secret in one of my favorite movies of the year.
