CALLERI: Pip, pip. Cheerio. Off to France the Crawleys go.

Back when most motion pictures were character-driven, and not special-effects driven, successful movie stars could make an entire series of features that exploited their personalities and the audience’s identification with them. If folks enjoyed one Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, and Dorothy Lamour “Road” picture, why wouldn’t they appreciate seven?
From 1940 to 1962, Hope, Crosby, and Lamour delighted moviegoers with their antics, ad-libs, and songs as they traveled the world and discovered new places. Truth be told, by the seventh film, “The Road To Hong Kong,” Lamour had opted out of playing a character, although she did appear as herself in an extended cameo that is as meta an inside joke as you could possibly want. Joan Collins was Lamour’s surrogate throughout most of the movie.
And, in case you’d like to watch one of these popular pictures, the trio’s third entry, “Road To Morocco” from 1942, is the best example of the fun they had and delivered.
It shouldn’t surprise you that I was thinking about sequels, because in the current state of the motion picture business the major studios worship remakes, prequels, and follow-ups.
This brings me to “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” an old-fashioned, “they still make them like they used to” sequel, in which some of the characters head off to France.
The new edition takes over exactly where, “Downton Abbey” the 2019 version ends. The question was this: Would Tom and Lucy get married? We know that if the curmudgeonly Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, had her way, they would. She did have her way, and they do.
The new film opens with Tom and Lucy’s wedding. As expected, Maggie Smith as the vinegary Violet is the quintessential reason to go to the movie, which is only playing in theaters.
Once the marriage is settled, the story kicks into what screenwriter-producer Julian Fellowes apparently thinks is high gear. I don’t. Remember, “Downton Abbey” is a prime-time television soap opera, and the film plays like one, with a cast of 39 characters allowing for a lot of short scenes, upstairs-downstairs goings-on, and winks and nods to secrets and gossip. Some of the dialogue is delicious, but none of it is particularly surprising. There are 125-minutes to fill and far too many moments creak like the old bones of some of the characters.
A note: there should be 40 characters; however, for some reason Henry Talbot is nowhere to be seen, although his wife Lady Mary Talbot is around for the ride. Why did actor Matthew Goode, who played Henry in the first movie, opt out of signing on?
Two separate stories are told. Violet inherits a luxurious villa in the south of France from an old boyfriend. It turns out that Violet had a tryst in the 1860s with a Frenchman. Well, tongues are truly aflutter. She makes annoyed faces at the reaction, basically muttering, what did you think I was, a prude? Therefore, some of the Downton players travel across the English Channel to inspect the villa eagerly hoping to discover Violet’s interesting and, until now, unknown past.
Storyline two involves a motion picture production company shooting a movie at Downton. Everyone except Violet is genuinely excited. Film stars would be coming. The chance to meet a favorite male actor has some of the servants agog. Who will get to be an extra? Robert Crawley, the 7th Earl Of Grantham, gives his okay.
It’s the late 1920s, therefore, the movie will be silent. Until it isn’t. Talkies are coming. Sound is needed. The production stops to retool. If this seems like the plot of “Singin’ In The Rain,” it’s because it absolutely is the plot of “Singin’ In The Rain.” Screenwriter Fellowes must have reached into a very old PBS tote bag for this thematic angle. Simon Curtis directs without much flair.
The lack of originality in “Downton Abbey: A New Era” is staggering. Is this really the best the creative team could do? Recycle the plot of a classic Hollywood musical comedy from 1952? Send the younger members of the extended Crawley family to the French Riviera for obvious cross-cultural jokes? I’m embarrassed for them.
Almost everything else story-wise is tidied up as we near the closing credits. However, a dark cloud looms over Downton. Don’t let anyone tell you what happens in the final twenty minutes of the film.
There is something so odd in “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” that it almost borders on being wonderfully quirky. For some reason, many of the characters, especially the Earl of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville), begin the movie with spectacular suntans. This is England, of all places, with its ever-present clouds and rain and fog. It’s as if the film had been shot in the Bahamas.
There will most assuredly be a feeling of elation for fans of the upper-class Brits and Irish servants upon welcoming back the old gang. As expected, the production values and cinematography are deluxe and the costuming is gorgeous.
Supposedly, this is the finale, but imagine if it isn’t. After France, where could they go next? An idyll in Tuscany, perhaps? A Greek island adventure with songs as in “Mamma Mia?” Maybe a visit to the Pyramids or a safari in the Congo?
Certainly, some of the Downton brood could pop over to the colonies and visit Niagara Falls. Now that could be fun.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
