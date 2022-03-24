CALLERI: Pop the popcorn, open the bubbly. It’s Oscar time

Not all motion pictures that are considered great receive the Academy Award for best picture. As movie fans know, there are quite a few absurd winners of the primary Oscar.
One of the greatest movies that didn’t win any Academy Awards is Alfred Hitchcock’s beautiful-looking psychological thriller “Vertigo,” which is about a man who agrees to do a favor for a friend and ends up becoming obsessed with the memory of a woman he had never met.
James Stewart and Kim Novak star as two people who may not even exist on the same physical plain, in this case the alluring streets of San Francisco. We learn soon enough that the couple, John and Judy, definitely don’t exist on the same psychic level.
“Vertigo” was virtually ignored by the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences. It received Oscar nominations only for the combined art decoration-set decoration category, and for sound, winning neither. In 1958, the film confounded audiences. Today, it’s considered a masterpiece.
The art-set decoration winner was the musical “Gigi,” which frankly didn’t deserve it because one of its other competitors was “Auntie Mame,” which is decorating nirvana. The Academy Award for sound went to another musical, “South Pacific.” The best picture winner was the undeserving “Gigi,” with the comedic brilliance of “Auntie Mame” also in the running.
Every 10 years, the British Film Institute conducts a poll composed of professional reviewers and cinema scholars from around the world to choose the world’s most invaluable films. After being first in 1962, 1972, 1982, 1992, and 2002, “Citizen Kane,” with 846 people voting in 2012, dropped to second behind “Vertigo,” which currently reigns as the most important movie.
Handicapping the Academy Awards is an annual ritual, and here’s a guide to this year’s 23 categories, which could help you win the grand prize at an Oscar party you might be attending. The ceremony is Sunday on ABC television. People at the network and at the Academy decided to forego showing eight award announcements live, which has created intense anger and bitter recriminations.
A lot of union jobs will essentially not have their night to sparkle in the spotlight. It sounds like a mess, and sound is actually one of the categories that will be revealed as an afterthought.
The only good I can discern from the chaotic run-up to this show is that it probably won’t be as bad as last year’s fiasco in the train station. Hosting will be Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.
I have my favorite movies, but these are what I think the 9,487 Academy voters will choose.
It’s a three-horse race for best picture. The main contenders are “CODA,” “Belfast,” and, leading the pack, “The Power Of The Dog,” a particularly boring western. Somehow, Kodi Smit-McPhee managed to deliver a solid supporting nominee performance in the latter as the young man tormented by the Rawhide Guy; however, the movie left me cold.
I raved about Sian Heder’s emotionally wonderful “CODA” last August in the Gazette and nothing has changed my mind. She directed a cast that is as great as any ensemble I’ve seen. I would also be happy if “Nightmare Alley” or “Don’t Look Up” won. I think there’s an upset in the making, and “CODA” will be the best picture winner.
Andrew Garfield deserves best actor for “tick, tick BOOM!,” but it’s Will Smith’s year, and he will earn an Oscar for his career work, not necessarily for his acting in “King Richard.”
Regarding the actress category, Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) has an Oscar for director Woody Allen’s “Vicki Cristina Barcelona” and Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) has hers for “The Favourite.” Both are superb this year in excellent films. The Academy will give the award to Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye.”
Supporting actor should and will be Troy Kotsur as the deaf patriarch of the Rossi family in “CODA.” His performance is equally commanding and comforting, and he delivers some delicious comic moments as well.
My favorite for supporting actress is Judi Dench for her lovely, twinkly performance as the grandmother in “Belfast.” On the radio last year, I said the Academy should give her the Oscar immediately. She is nominated, but the award will go to Ariana DeBose for singing and dancing in the unnecessary remake of “West Side Story.”
The directing category is a bit of mess right now because Jane Campion, who made “The Power Of The Dog,” said misguided and muddled things about the male gender and Serena and Venus Williams at the recent Critics Choice Awards. She’s still the front-runner, but if there’s an upset, Kenneth Branagh wins for “Belfast.”
In two well-deserved victories, adapted screenplay goes to Heder for “CODA” and original screenplay goes to Branagh for “Belfast.”
The Academy’s selections in the other categories will be: Cinematography: “Dune,” Film Editing: “Dune,” Sound: “Dune,” Production Design: “Nightmare Alley,” “Costume Design: “Cruella,” Visual Effects: “Dune,” International Film: “Drive My Car,” and Documentary Feature: “Summer Of Soul.”
Also, Animated Feature: “Encanto,” Animated Short: “Robin Robin,” Live Action Short: “The Long Goodbye,” Documentary Short: “The Queen Of Basketball,” Original Song: “No Time To Die,” Original Score: “Dune,” and Makeup And Hair: “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye.”
To celebrate the Academy Awards, you can watch “Vertigo” at The Screening Room on Alberta Drive in suburban Amherst this weekend. Showtimes ($7 or $6) are Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Mar. 27 at 5 p.m. Your Sunday ticket admits you to the Oscar Party. Additional showings are Tues., Mar. 29 and Thurs. Mar. 31, at 7:30 both evenings.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
