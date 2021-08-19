CALLERI: ‘Respect’ tries to capture Aretha Franklin’s prodigious talent

As soon as they were able to talk, movies have been celebrating the musical experience, whether it’s a single song strategically placed in a film, original scores that are worthy of being considered alongside great classical music, or full-steam-ahead Broadway-style musicals of which there have been hundreds.
One of the best singing performances I’ve seen in a movie occurs in “The Blues Brothers” from 1980. During the film’s epic parade of entertaining shenanigans, Aretha Franklin, the Queen Of Soul herself, shows up as the character of Mrs. Murphy, the wife of Matt “Guitar” Murphy. She runs a soul food restaurant with her husband and warns him in song that he’d better not even consider joining up with Jake and Elwood Blues to help them in their scheme to raise money for the orphanage where they were raised.
The song Franklin sings is titled “Think,” and her performance rocks the screen and brings down the house. I loved it the first time I saw it, and I’ve loved it every other time I’ve seen it. Franklin’s power and passion alludes to her unbending greatness.
This brings me to “Respect,” the new biographical motion picture playing in theaters that attempts to tell the story of the life of Miss Aretha Franklin.
Many Hollywood studio movies about famous singers generally follow a formula that takes us from childhood to legend with stops in between for the highs and lows of the person’s life. What makes a film successful is how vital those stops are and how they’re shuffled into the story’s deck of factual cards.
The trap for filmmakers is the possibility that their movie becomes too episodic. “Respect” soars on the wings of the wonderful music Franklin created. Jennifer Hudson is spectacular when she’s singing. When she’s called upon to act the life of Franklin, she and the film wobble. Not enough to completely derail what we’re watching, but just enough to make what we’re watching less commanding.
When she isn’t singing, Hudson is forced to act what director Liesl Tommy and screenwriter Tracey Scott Wilson have decided is essential to telling an audience about Franklin. They cherry-picked events and moments, and not all of the choices are necessary. Worse, what’s chosen and how they are shown are sometimes cliched. Additionally, Tommy and Wilson let their effort flow as if we’re watching episodic television. It becomes tiresome. It’s safe to assume that people didn’t choose to pay for tickets to something akin to “True Hollywood Story.”
The beats of Aretha’s life that she choses indicate that director Tommy wanted to cram as much as possible into the laborious 2-hour and 25-minute running time as she could. Screenwriter Wilson doesn’t have a solid grip on the elements of Franklin’s life that she wants to examine. Yes, what we’re seeing may be true, but how they’re presented falters.
Many of the discordant notes in Franklin’s life are brought to the table piecemeal: a father – also her promoter – (strongly played by Forest Whitaker), who made her perform as child for company whether she wanted to or not, serious bouts of intermittent alcoholism, and her fake-charming, physically abusive first husband (flatly played by Marlon Wayans).
Franklin gave birth to a son when she was only 12-years-old. Do the director and screenwriter really believe that this was not a forceful topic of conversation in the Franklin household?
One of the facets of “Respect” that intrigued me is the truth that Franklin took years to discover her distinctive sound. There is clearly more to tell, and I was eager to learn more, but this too is truncated in the movie.
Another aspect of the film is flat-out false. We are made to believe that legendary jazz singer Dinah Washington (an excellent Mary J. Blige) went ballistic and into screaming diva mode when she heard Franklin sing Washington’s signature “Unforgettable” at a small club. This never happened. Who angered Washington by singing her famous hit song while she was in attendance? It was another jazz legend, Etta James. Therefore, it’s ridiculous and wrongheaded to put this episode, which a lot of people know about, in “Respect.”
There’s a truly electric sequence in the biopic that highlights how unfocused other sections are. When Franklin sings "I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Loved You)” in a recording studio in Alabama, she dares to take control of the session. The band is white. It’s the deep south. She rules the piano and belts out a staggering version of the song. The screen crackles with energy.
In addition to Hudson, Whitaker, and Blige, solid performances are also delivered by Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler, the Atlantic Records executive whose label helped make Aretha an international sensation, and by Tituss Burgess, as the pianist Rev. James Cleveland, who is present at the live recording of “Amazing Grace,” the 1972 gospel album that made Franklin a legend. In 2019 here in the Gazette, I gave high praise to “Amazing Grace,” which is the superb documentary about the recording session.
“Respect” works as well as it can considering the framework used for telling its story. Hudson sells the songs, until the film unveils the real Aretha Franklin at the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors singing "(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman.” She is extraordinary. You instantly realize that Franklin deserved a more efficient movie.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
