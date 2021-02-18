CALLERI: ‘Silk Road’ highlights a youthful computer mastermind’s wary tricks

The number of movies in which computers do bad things to good people, or bad people do worse things to better people, tracks at more than 150.
In addition to computer problems involving innocent humans, there are also computer attacks geared toward robbing banks, shutting down electrical grids, and damaging national defense systems. Characters in comedies get silly using a computer to snag a date. Characters in dramas sometimes seek world domination.
Here are 12 of what I think are essential, groundbreaking, or just plain fun motion pictures with the computer as controlling force or malfunctioning enemy.
My list starts in with legendary French director Jean-Luc Godard’s “Alphaville.” These are movies in which the computer is utterly essential to the storyline, not a cameo addition.
In addition to “Alphaville” (1965), the list includes, by year of release, “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968), “The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes” (1969), “Colossus: The Forbin Project” (1970), “Tron” (1982), “WarGames” (1983), “Sneakers” (1992), “The Net” (1995), “Hackers” (1995), “The Matrix” (1999), “The Social Network” (2010), and “Blackhat” (2015). A side note: “2001: A Space Odyssey” is a science fiction masterpiece that now seems more like science fact. “Blackhat” is an acquired taste.
The computer, and its myriad capabilities, is vital to “Silk Road,” a new drama now available in theaters, Video On Demand, and streaming services.
“Silk Road” follows a moderately likable fellow named Ross Ulbricht, who by 2013, has made a lot of money selling drugs on the internet via the Dark Web, the corner of specialized computer network configuration, which is reliant on unique software and encryption.
Our primary protagonist isn’t overly popular due to the fact that he has strong opinions on many subjects and delights in spouting them. He’s an entrepreneurial type, brimming with computer skills and gifted with a mind jammed with ideas.
Based on the 2014 article “Dead End On Silk Road” by David Kushner for Rolling Stone magazine, the film marks the narrative feature debut for documentary filmmaker Tiller Russell. He’s telling a true crime story about a 27-year-old wunderkind, a young man who uses his computer skills to score millions of dollars.
Score is the operative word. Ulbricht makes his money the way career criminals have done it for centuries. Illegally. He utilizes the Dark Web to sell drugs. The morality at play in the movie is that he’s doing nothing wrong. Ulbricht saw a need and provided a service. His personal ethos is that he’s helping people avoid having to leave their house to get the drugs. And he’s getting filthy rich in the process.
As the film advises, the genius of Ulbricht’s creation, which he called Silk Road, named after the ancient network of trading routes, is that he recognized in 2010 a way to get drugs to buyers from sellers nationwide through a website without cash exchanging hands.
Enter an early use of Bitcoins as a factor in commodities trading. He also figured out a way to finesse the United States Postal Service. Mail carriers unknowingly delivered the drugs.
The transactions between involved parties were hidden within the Dark Web. The delivery envelopes had no return address. The website itself allowed people to hid their needs and purchases, pay with Bitcoins, and receive an anonymously mailed package.
In a nod to humanity that might have made Robin Hood blush, Ulbricht also refused continued access to the site if he thought a buyer’s drug addiction was at play. And like the hippies before him, he stressed harmony, good vibes, and happiness to those who availed themselves of his service.
In a nod to the modern way of doing E-commerce, buyers could even rate the sellers. It’s not for nothing that Silk Road was called “eBay for drugs.”
The entire operation could have collapsed, but it didn’t. Ulbricht was sitting on $28.5-million in profit when the DEA really started sniffing around.
The problem for Ulbricht was the complete and utter illegality of drug dealing. The problem for the Feds, who didn't accept his helping one’s neighbor concept, was that Silk Road’s IP address – the tracking number to a computer – was hidden away somewhere in the darkest recesses of the world wide web. Ulbricht was also teaching his buyers and sellers how to make their IP address untraceable.
Once the DEA finds Silk Road, it still has to come to terms with hyper-private Bitcoins and anonymous mailings. Barriers abound to cracking the case.
Law enforcement is personified by a Federal officer with a history of problems and a bad attitude who’s forced to switch jobs. If the chase weren’t part of a true tale, you might question the cliched, circus-like aspect of the goings-on.
However, the real-life Rick Bowden, a classic lumbering mischief maker, had a nickname: Jurassic Narc. Jason Clarke is top-notch as Bowden. Darrell Britt-Gibson is wonderful as Rayford, Bowden’s savvy source of information on the street.
As Ulbricht, a perfect Nick Robinson is suitably youthful in appearance, and engaging and relatable as the smartest guy in the room. Smartest, that is, until paranoia starts to chip away at his self-confidence.
There’s also sold acting from Alexandra Shipp as his girlfriend Julia and Daniel David Stewart as his best friend Max. Out of necessity, they consider tilting away from him.
This “Silk Road” delivers a journey that entertains and enlightens.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.