With the surge in streaming, the movie year has been strange enough, but the continuing rush of sequels and remakes has made it seem a little less inviting. Originality has taken a back seat to major studios pushing the tried and true. The effort continues with “The Matrix Resurrections” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
THE MATRIX REDUX. In 1999, movie fans, including myself, enjoyed “The Matrix.” Then came “The Matrix Reloaded,” and if I remember correctly, there was a very cool chase sequence in it involving a highway. Or perhaps it was the information superhighway because, after all, it is a Matrix film.
Do you recall that when “The Matrix Reloaded” was released, it opened the same year – 2003 – as its own follow-up, “The Matrix Revolutions?” Well it did, “Reloaded” in May and “Revolutions” in November.
Regarding the latter, I don’t remember much about it, which is unusual for me because I can do entire dialogue scenes from a number of movies. Take Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” for example: "I'm funny how? I mean, funny like I'm a clown? I amuse you? I make you laugh?”
Anyway, this might upset the studio, but yes you need to have seen the three Matrix features to understand what’s going on in the latest entry in the race to catch Alice’s White Rabbit. And you probably need to know that in the third film, our hero Neo was assimilated into the weird world involving the Oracle, Sati, Niobe, Morpheus, and a raft of other characters.
But don’t worry, in the new entry in the series, “The Matrix Resurrections,” Neo is, well, c’mon, the title gives it away.
What’s the message in the movie? With apologies to the Jefferson Airplane, it’s “one pill makes you larger. And one pill makes you small. And the ones that mother gives you, don’t do anything at all. Go ask Alice.”
Or in the case of the film, go ask Lana Wachowski the director and her co-screenwriters, David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. Only they know the secret to the gobbledygook they’ve tossed onto the screen.
“The Matrix Resurrections” messes with your mind, but not in a good way. It’s mumbo jumbo hokum tricked out to be strange and mysterious, but it lumbers along like an aging Keanu Reeves. Yes, he’s back as Neo, or rather Thomas Anderson, who isn’t dead and has been living in San Francisco creating video games. He does have fanboys and fangirls who love his designs.
Anderson’s bosses insist that “The Matrix” movies weren’t movies at all. They want him to make a film based on his experiences. Yes, all very meta.
Tom, soon to be Neo again, has a glib therapist named The Analyst, who’s played by Neil Patrick Harris with all the fast-talking magician’s patter he can muster. Harris doesn’t really act. He just continues the popular slickness he delivered as Barney Stinson on “How I Met Your Mother” and also maintains the energy he exudes in his videos on Instagram. Harris keeps you awake.
Neo, on the other hand is distressed and, as sleepily-voiced by Keanu, tries to stay alert to figure out why a woman named Tiffany is actually his old pal Trinity from the other films (Carrie-Anne Moss has the dual role). The poor guy just wants to design games. That's okay, Tom, nobody likes living in San Francisco anymore.
A number of suppressive characters return from the other Matrix movies, including Morpheus, but he’s not played by Laurence Fishburne. This time around, he’s acted by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
Another new face in a old costume is Jonathan Groff, who is very good as Agent Smith, Neo’s arch-nemesis. He was played formerly by Hugo Weaving. Do you understand why Anderson is going bonkers again?
“The Matrix Resurrections” carries on as if it has something important to impart to folks looking to see cats in mirrors and bullets in slow-motion. There is action, but it seems remarkably old-fashioned. Or dull. Or, dare I say it, pointless?
Truth be told, it’s all rather repetitive and not particularly inventive. Wachowski and her team want to play with your minds, but time has passed them by. They’re playing Chutes And Ladders. Everyone else is already using Virtual Reality headsets.
SPIDER-MAN REDUX. Here’s what was good about the Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland. The elfin actor has a charm and innocence about him that fit in perfectly with the gee-whiz nature of the stories told in his previous two films specifically centered around his sweet characterization of Spider-Man.
The dialogue was fun, the high school setting perfect, and the “look at me now” surprises were enjoyable bits of entertainment.
Not any more. The people behind “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” especially director Jon Watts and credited screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, have run out of ideas and now seem to lack respect for what made Peter Parker such a fan favorite in comic books, various television series, and features starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spidey.
Somewhere along the production line, it was decided to go big or go home, or not go home considering the title. Everything has to be louder, crazier, and over-the-top.
We are advised that Spider-Man has been outed as being Peter Parker and is accused of murder. Not happy with that, Watts and his team emptied the wastebasket of plot suggestions and dragged in characters from Spider-Man’s history. The picture is stuffed to the gills with riffraff and troublesome individuals from the past, including the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina). Some superheroes return.
The movie drags on for 148-minutes and promises more of the same in years to come. The whole thing feels like a crass tease as we wait for someone to come up with another cockamamie twist that smears the legend of a heroic kid, his innocence, his sense of fun, and an adorable love interest in MJ. As for high school, well, as we discover, Peter’s good at math.
The action revolves around Parker trying to redeem his tarnished good name. There’s actually a lawyer on call and a second half that feels a little bit too much like the first half. Who gets wrangled to help out? Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) because he’s part of the cannibalizing nature of the MCU. We’ll be called upon to enter mystical portals and fantasy realms that don’t mesh with the reason Spider-Man is such a beloved character.
Kids identify with Spidey and MJ because they can see themselves in realistic situations, which were altered, of course, by the mysterious magic of a spider’s bite.
As for the Statue Of Liberty set-piece, director Alfred Hitchcock knew how to use the symbol and didn’t need to overstuff it and belabor the action in 1942 in “Saboteur.” Thrills rise out of simplicity, not cramming everything down the audience’s throat.
Bigger is not necessarily better regarding “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” It doesn’t bode well for advancing the legend. Director Watts doesn’t know how to “be true to your school.”
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
