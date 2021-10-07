CALLERI: 'The Many Saints Of Newark' goes back in time to bring audiences up-to-date

“The Sopranos,” created by David Chase, was about different meanings of family, and it took the time to focus on the home life of New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano.
“The Sopranos” six-season run ended on June 10, 2007. 11.9-million viewers watched the finale go to black.
For those familiar with the legendary show, the instant you see the building housing Satriale’s Pork Store in the new prequel, “The Many Saints Of Newark,” you understand immediately that you’re back on familiar ground. The imagery arrives very early and proves that you can absolutely go home again.
“The Many Saints Of Newark” is a one-off, feature-length film. It’s two tight hours of hatred and violence, marital volatility, cascading anger, and very little regret.
The focus of the movie, which begins in 1967, is the relationship between a teenage Tony Soprano and his uncle Dickie Moltisanti. Dickie is not really Tony’s uncle. He’s actually related to Carmela De Angelis, who would marry the adult Tony. The teenage Carmela pops up in the film.
When Johnny Soprano, Tony’s father, goes to jail for an extended period of time, Dickie steps into the void and has a key role in running important elements connected to the Sopranos, both as mob chief, as well as the thoughtful decision-making head and heart of the family.
It may be a thing that’s quintessentially part of Italy, but a lot of Italian families have friends who are called aunt and uncle even though they are not related to the core group.
Growing up, we had two married couples who were referred to as if they were relatives of ours. There was Uncle Carl and Aunt Jo, and there was also Uncle Joe and a second Aunt Jo. It was what it was. They were friends of my father’s family who were important enough to be considered members of our extended family. It was never questioned.
Young Tony is beautifully played by Michael Gandolfini, who assuredly went through varying levels of emotion playing the greatest adult role his deceased actor father played. James Gandolfini died in 2013 when he was 51. You admire Michael’s talent. You also admire his personal determination.
Once seen, you may have difficulty imagining another actor playing this teenage heir to a mobster’s life. Michael looks a lot like James, but without the hard edges. Because of the psychiatric therapy aspects of “The Sopranos,” you recognize that teenage Tony truly is the child within the man.
Dickie Moltisanti is played by Alessandro Nivola, who is terrific. Long an American actor I’ve enjoyed watching, Nivola plays Dickie with a calm, well-dressed sheen. Slow to anger; when he does erupt, it’s riveting. His son will grow up to be Christopher Moltisanti, a primary mob associate of the adult Tony.
Moltisanti means “many saints,” a lyrical and deeply rooted reference to the movie you are watching. The Moltisanti name is also contradictory. There are not all that many saints in the world being depicted.
The story being told in “The Many Saints Of Newark” is a solid framework for what’s to come in the justifiably celebrated HBO series. Some people have noted that they didn’t think there was much going on in the new film. Or that they were confused by who was who. Both are legitimate concerns, but I disagree.
I enjoyed seeing younger versions of the characters. The casting is wonderful, with special praise to John Magaro as the awkward and loyal Silvio, Corey Stoll as the conniving and duplicitous Uncle Junior Soprano, Vera Farmiga as the mentally disintegrating Livia (Tony’s mother), and Jon Bernthal as the rough-edged Johnny.
Ray Liotta plays twin brothers, which is a tough task, but he succeeds nicely. Liotta is Dickie Moltisanti’s aggressively abusive father, called “Hollywood Dick,” and he’s also his imprisoned uncle Salvatore “Sally,” who’s an advice-giving sage.
The thrust of the movie is the continuation of mob activity among the generations of a family and how they provide the foundation for future moneymaking schemes. The phrase that’s spoken referring to stolen goods falling off the back of a truck is an especially comic moment.
The economic crimes are juxtaposed with the rise of Black Power as a political and social movement, the rioting in, and burning of, Newark by African-Americans, and the subsequent white flight to the New Jersey suburbs.
At this juncture, an essential character is Harold McBrayer, who is black. Leslie Odom Jr. delivers a solid performance that exudes both fortitude and a palpable fear of where McBrayer is going to take his personal vendetta against the white Italians for whom he works on the “numbers” side of the mob’s racketeering. He craves a larger role, possibly even a commanding role, in this unique game of life. He would also like some respect. His subsequent actions are vital to the forward movement of the story.
Through it all, the clothes, the cars, and the songs heard on the radio are glorious background color. Producer Chase and his co-screenwriter Lawrence Konner, as well as director Alan Taylor, leave nothing to chance. Their ear for words and eye for detail are outstanding.
There’s a moment near the end of “The Many Saints Of Newark” during which young Tony has the look on his face of someone who understands what he will become and what his life will be like.
He knows vengeance is called for and that in the future, he will be the man to carry it out.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
