Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has famously said that the three movies he would take to a deserted island would be Martin Scorsese’s drama “Taxi Driver,” Howard Hawks’ western “Rio Bravo,” and Brian De Palma’s political assassination thriller, “Blow Out.”
Tarantino has also called De Palma, whose motion picture output is spread out over multiple genres, the greatest director of his generation. De Palma will be 82 years old on Sept. 11; therefore, considering that Scorsese will be 80 on Nov. 17, Tarantino’s statement is quite audacious, especially when both celebrated directors were peers in the 1960s New York film scene. They do seem like equals to many movie lovers, but that’s the fun of the “deserted island” game. Make your choices and stick with them, regardless of the arguments for and against.
At the same time as De Palma and Scorsese were drawing attention to fresh ways of making films, Italian New Wave director Michelangelo Antonioni was helping alter the European cinematic landscape with his bold features. One of Antonioni’s classics is the great “Blow-Up,” which is from 1966 and is one of my all-time favorite movies. Would it accompany me to a deserted island? Yes it would.
How much do I love “Blow-Up?” When I was in London in October 2019, I went deep into the eastern reaches of England’s capital city not far from the River Thames, albeit a neighborhood quite far from London’s tourist areas, and went to a quiet, little-visited neighborhood park, called Maryon Park. It’s the location Antonioni chose for the essential centerpiece sequence of his film.
Maryon is where the possible murder photographed by the character Thomas (David Hemmings), a professional art photographer in the then headline making “Swinging London,” may or may not have taken place.
The park was a bit forlorn, almost empty except for a father and two young lads I assumed were his sons playing stick hockey on one of the park’s (and movie’s) famous tennis courts; the very courts that a group of cavorting mimes would play silent tennis without a ball or rackets. The vitally important steps, where Thomas is confronted by a mysterious woman named Jane (Vanessa Redgrave) who demands he give her the roll of film he took of her and an older gentleman, were worn down. Some of the park’s picket fences were in disrepair.
Jane’s demands would lead to the celebrated “blow-up” section of the brilliant-looking drama (Carlo Di Palma is the cinematographer) during which Thomas develops the film from the park and is convinced Redgrave’s lover has been murdered.
Visiting Maryon Park was a thrill. I felt as if I were in the movie. The afternoon was made even more special when one of London’s famous giant foxes — the size of a grown German Shepherd — ambled in front of me as it traversed the very section of the greensward where the film’s murder supposedly took place. A chill went through my body.
Thomas photographing the lovers in a tryst is a kind of visual eavesdropping. It’s certainly a form of Peeping Tom behavior (literally considering his name) that ultimately leads to a crisis of confidence and a haunting of his psyche, as well as to possible danger.
“Blow-Up” was an international success when it was released and has long been an invaluable DVD and Blu-ray mainstay of The Criterion Collection’s offering of great movies, many of them exceptional restorations.
In a wonderful coincidence, and the quintessential partner to Antonioni’s masterpiece, director De Palma’s “Blow Out” has been given a 4K digital restoration and is now available in a 4K UHD and Blu-ray combination edition.
In “Blow Out,” John Travolta plays Jack, a Philadelphia sound effects man working on low-budget features, who thinks he has accidentally recorded a political assassination. He becomes obsessed with what he hears. Insisting on uncovering the truth, he seeks the help of a possible eyewitness to the supposed crime (Nancy Allen). They both find themselves in extreme danger because of the existence of the tape of the sound of a gunshot from the night in question and their own investigatory actions.
“Blow Out” was a box office failure when it was released in 1981, but it has developed a major cult following and is now being called one of De Palma’s best thrillers, a tightly constructed feature drenched in American political paranoia, as well as a jaundiced study of low-rent filmmaking.
The movie has been on DVD and Blu-ray, but the new release includes myriad technical enhancements and special extras, including interviews with De Palma and Allen by director Noah Baumbach, as well as an interview with cameraman Garrett Brown. There are new English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing, and critic Pauline Kael’s original rave review of the movie.
Also included in the set is De Palma’s first movie, his 80-minute, 1968 black and white mystery, “Murder a la Mod.”
“Blow Out” and “Blow-Up” have touches of the master himself, Alfred Hitchcock, within their structure. Both deliver the kind of “essential lone man trapped by circumstances” and intense suspense that Hitchcock favored.
One of the highlights of the films is how they capture the feel of their unique eras. Antonioni’s London is replete with mods and rockers — The Yardbirds even play at a club. De Palma’s Philadelphia is draped in political intrigue and murder most foul — there’s the alleged Liberty Bell Strangler.
“Blow Out,” which is rooted in the framework of crime dramas, and “Blow-Up,” which upends conventional storytelling with abstract incidents, are vital examples of how to take control of a puzzle and dazzle audiences with superb directorial confidence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.