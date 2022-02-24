CALLERI: The popular tale of Cyrano de Bergerac gets a musical makeover

One of the most enduring plays is “Cyrano de Bergerac,” which is about a swordsman of the same name who believes he is unattractive because of his large nose. He believes this facial feature would prevent the beautiful Roxanne from falling in love with him. She favors the not too bright character of Christian. Cyrano will therefore interpret Christian’s love for Roxanne’s edification. It’s a simple story, told in broad strokes, and, amazingly, it’s true.
There really was a Cyrano de Bergerac in France in the 17th century. He was a famous letter writer, as well as a duelist, dramatist, and novelist. French playwright and poet Edmond Rostand wrote a stage version of the gentleman’s life in 1897, and his “Cyrano de Bergerac” is a staple of theater companies the world over, including Broadway and London’s West End. High schools and colleges have also produced it. Some trivia, one of the most-used English-language translations of “Cyrano de Bergerac” is by England’s Anthony Burgess, who wrote the novel “A Clockwork Orange.”
There have been numerous international motion picture versions of Rostand’s work, including silent films. The most famous movie based on the play is from 1950 and stars Jose Ferrer as Cyrano in an Academy Award-winning best actor performance. Another version to watch is the French “Cyrano de Bergerac” from 1990, which stars a great Gerard Depardieu.
I have alway enjoyed the delightful comedy “Roxanne,” from 1987, which is based on “Cyrano de Bergerac” and is set in contemporary times in a small American town and is written by Steve Martin and directed by Fred Schepisi. Martin plays Charlie C.D. Bales (the film’s Cyrano stand-in), who is the town’s fire chief. Daryl Hannah is the beautiful Roxanne, and Rick Rossovich is the dim-witted fireman Chris who loves her, but can’t express himself. Enter Bales with his talent for words.
In 2018, a new musical version of Rostand’s play was staged at the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam, Connecticut. Called simply, “Cyrano,” it was written by Erica Schmidt and starred her husband, the popular actor Peter Dinklage, as Cyrano, with Haley Bennett as Roxanne. The music, mostly ballads, is by twin brothers Aaron Dessner and Bruce Dessner of the rock group, The National. Matt Berninger, also a member of the band, wrote the romantic lyrics with his wife Carin Besser. Dinklage later starred in a production of the show off-Broadway.
The musical “Cyrano” is now a colorful, swirling motion picture, which, unfortunately, received only one recent Oscar nomination. The gilded costuming by Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran is glorious and merited the mention. The movie deserved better.
Both Dinklage and Bennett return from their 2018 stage performances as Cyrano and Roxanne, respectively, and Schmidt has written the screenplay. Great Britain’s Joe Wright directs. I highly recommend watching his “Pride And Prejudice” (2005), “Atonement” (2007). “Hanna” (2011) and “Anna Karenina” (2012).
The theme of a physical deficiency – Cyrano’s long nose – has been replaced with Cyrano being a dwarf. Dinklage’s natural short stature is an utterly believable variation. It actually serves to energize the production. Additionally, not only does Dinklage sing, but his swordsmanship is dazzling.
We’re in the 17th-century, and Cyrano is a popular soldier who compensates for his shortness with his sharp and clever wit and ability to write love letters. It would be a mistake to challenge him to a duel. Cyrano has never expressed his love for his childhood friend Roxanne because he believes his small height is a negative for her. This provides the heart of the story.
Christian, a handsome soldier, joins the regiment, and he becomes devoted to Roxanne, who has returned the emotion. However, Christian lacks the ability to write the kind of letters that Roxanne dreams of receiving. Cyrano steps in with his writing talent to help move the relationship forward.
“Cyrano” proceeds to its magical and tragic moments, both of which are superbly depicted. These are characters filled with emotion, and the emotional depth of the movie is extraordinary.
Dinklage is spectacular. He sings in a strong voice and commands the screen in ways that move the audience with his character’s heartbreak and hope. Bennett, who sings beautifully, is wonderful. The look in her face when she realizes Cyrano may have feelings for her is heartbreaking. As Christian, Kelvin Harrison Jr. has a strong singing voice, and his acting of a earnest soldier who has no way with words is excellent. Ben Mendelsohn, who also knows his way around a song, is riveting as the villainous De Guiche.
“Cyrano” was filmed in Sicily and the visuals are pure gold because of the breathtaking cinematography from Seamus McGarvey. The film’s deluxe production values are as good as it gets. Director Wright stages battles at Sicily’s majestic Mt. Etna. A volcanic force of nature becomes the setting for the forces of war. Wright’s mesmerizing vision is directorial genius at the highest level.
“Cyrano,” which is playing in theaters, is as classic an example of timeless creativity as possible. This remarkable story about unrequited love hasn’t lost any of its power. It’s been written that the heart wants what it wants. Sadly, there are often barriers to complete romantic satisfaction.
The truths heard in “Cyrano” are as meaningful and as relatable as they were in the 17th-century. The movie, with everything coming together perfectly, is an exceptional ode to love. It’s truly a special work of cinematic art.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.