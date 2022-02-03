CALLERI: The power of women at the forefront of ‘Parallel Mothers’

In the creative life of the best directors, there’s a point where their fans will willingly follow them regardless of the genre in which a movie’s story belongs. For example, there’s certainly an understanding that a Martin Scorsese film promises specific cinematic notes.
Perhaps the most famous director whose movies drew audiences on his name alone was Alfred Hitchcock. For decades, going to an Alfred Hitchcock picture meant instant identification for moviegoers. Expectations were high, and Hitchcock invariably delivered on them. The Hitchcock style was unequaled. He is one of my favorite filmmakers.
The other day I came across an informative statement by fashion designer Tom Ford about Hitchcock, who is, beyond the shadow of a doubt, the director he admires the most. Ford said: “I know what I am as a fashion designer, and when I started out to make my first movie, I asked myself, ‘Well, who wants to see a Tom Ford film? What am I about? What do I stand for? What do I mean? What do I have to say?’ You have to be true to yourself. And I am not a person who is about reality. I am about enhanced reality. If I were working in a different period, I would have been working at MGM. By the way, Mr. Hitchcock – who is my favorite director – never made anything realistic in his life. Everything by him is so stylized.”
The same description regarding identifiable style holds true for Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar. His movies run the gamut from pop art romances, to bright cultural commentaries, to lively sexual satires. Almodovar’s features are colorful and designed to dazzle the eye. However, he has recently turned more serious.
The films previous to his new movie, “Julieta” from 2016 and “Pain And Glory” from 2019, were more dramatic and philosophical than usual. As he neared 70-years of age, he had clearly became more introspective, although the traditional Almodovar touches are still present in these two films.
Now we have “Parallel Mothers,” Almodvar’s 22nd feature, and it encompasses not only his signature stylistic tropes, but also his appreciation of dynamic dramatic undertones. The movie delivers all the necessary components of a good mystery. It’s on-screen at the Amherst Theatre and Eastern Hills Cinema.
Through it all, the female-centric story never fails to grip the moviegoer because it’s not only about subterfuge (how long can one character keep something secret), but it’s also about a dark time in Spain’s modern history.
The first 20-minutes of “Parallel Mothers” are more densely packed with material than the entirety of some movies. Right at the start, essential information is delivered.
In Madrid, Janis, named after singing legend Janis Joplin, is an in-demand professional photographer for high-end magazines taking photos of a forensic anthropologist named Arturo (a very good Israel Elejalde). Janis is wonderfully played by Penelope Cruz, delivering Academy Award-worthy work. She received the Volpi Cup for best actress at the Venice Film Festival.
She tells Arturo that during the horrific days of the Spanish Civil War, General Francisco Franco’s fascist followers murdered young and old men from her rural village, including her great-grandfather, just as men and women were similarly murdered across Spain, the bodies usually buried en masse without ceremony by the side of a road. Arturo works for an organization dedicated to finding mass graves and identifying bodies. Can he help her unearth her village’s gravesite, assign names to the remains, and bring comfort to relatives of the killed? Almost eighty years has passed. Arturo explains that funding is low and bureaucratic permission takes time. Janis understands.
Then, with the sleight-of-hand of a master magician, writer-director Almodovar quietly shifts gears. Billowing curtains in a window hint at a sexual encounter. The music accompanying this scene and others has a sense of music heard in a Hitchcock film, specifically “Vertigo.”
Time moves even faster, and Janis is about to give birth. The audience follows because Almodovar is deft at imparting information. Everything feels natural. The already-married Arturo is the father, but Janis won’t need his support, she has the means to raise her child alone. And, her good friend and magazine editor Elena (the delightful Rossy de Palma) is ready to help.
Sharing the room with Janis in the hospital’s maternity ward is a young woman named Ana, beautifully acted by Milena Smit. She is clearly a lost soul. Her mother Teresa (an excellent Aitana Sanchez-Gijon) is an actress past her prime but eager to work. Ana’s father is distant emotionally and physically.
Janis and Ana bond over their single-mother status and give birth to girls on the same day. The babies need observation for medical issues before they can leave the hospital, another reason to come together emotionally. After their children are released, Janis and Ana go their separate ways.
What follows is a serious of unexpected events, all of which must be kept secret. Just when you think you have things figured out, you don’t. Almodovar creates anxiety in his audience. The movie’s complexities deepen. Surprises occur. The story shifts perfectly. Problems must be confronted and decisions made. The resonance for women moviegoers will be intense and palpable. A second romance blossoms. And, we still have the search for the missing murdered Spaniards to face.
Through it all, Cruz acts a range of emotions in ways that are stunning to watch. Almodovar keeps the audience alert and engaged. “Parallel Mothers” is about joy and sorrow, anguish and regret, but always with characters living in the present, constantly moving forward. The film is a thrilling experience.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
