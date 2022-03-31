CALLERI: The slap, and more about the Oscars’ wild ride

The 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony was one for the ages. We learned that the Oscars could do worse than last year’s fiasco in the train station.
I’ve attended the Academy Awards three times, all as a member of the media. As someone who loves movies, each occasion was a fun, fast-paced, and fascinating experience. There were legendary movie stars, incredible amounts of fabulous food for celebrities and guests (including the press), and astonishing screaming the likes of which you may never have heard. Film fanatics who get to enjoy the event by being in the stands near the red carpet are truly a passionate bunch.
I’ve also watched the Academy Awards in southern California a few times at Oscar-watching parties organized by charities in restaurants in West Hollywood and Brentwood, and I’ve been in celebrity-jammed private homes on two occasions, once in Santa Monica and once in Laurel Canyon. You don’t know what vicious gossip is until you’ve been in a house crammed with actors, actresses, writers, directors, and producers all commenting on the goings-on. The venom literally drips.
And, of course, I've seen the Oscars on television at home while growing up as a child and now as an adult in my own house. Nothing, absolutely nothing, prepared me for the slap heard around the world.
I like the Academy Awards, and even though I have a colleague at the Gazette whose journalistic talent I truly admire who thinks the Oscars should be cancelled forever, I can’t get enough of them. They should not be cancelled. And, frankly, a show could run 10 hours, and I’d sit through every minute and enjoy it throughly. For folks who don’t like the Oscars, why bother watching?
The problem with the Academy Awards isn’t the prizes, it’s the personages associated with the program. The show rises and falls on the people attending in the auditorium, the production team, and the behavior of the presenters and winners.
On Sunday, March 27, one of the “people” went bonkers. That's all it was, a step too far. I will leave it to the sociologists to discuss toxic masculinity, arrogance, insufferable egotism, the political winds in the United States, international wars, social media permissiveness, jealousy, fake marriages, selfishness, and excessive military budgets (yes, that too).
Actor Will Smith, on the greatest night of his acting life, flipped his lid. He slapped documentary feature presenter Chris Rock, a comedian I like, for a joke about Smith’s wife Jada’s buzz haircut.
One social media maven actually worried about this: “What if Smith had knocked over wheelchair-bound Liza Minnelli? He could have broken her hip.” Liza, who has very bad knees, which is why she didn’t walk onto the stage, was present to announce best picture with Lady Gaga. Decades of dancing have taken their toll.
Anyway, after the brouhaha, I thought about the slap. Obviously it was wrong. It was criminal assault. Video confirms that Smith laughed at Rock’s “GI Jane” joke until he didn’t. A glare from Jada ended his smiling. It seemed as if he felt the need to assert (or perhaps re-assert) his household’s hierarchy. He walked onto the low, floor-level stage and slapped Rock and yelled vulgarities.
Honestly, I’ve always found Jada Pinkett Smith to be talented, serious, and tough. Have you seen her in the superb “Collateral?” She can certainly hold her own in a dispute.
My reaction was the same as everyone else’s. What the heck just happened? Well, maybe not heck, but you get the picture. My mobile phone went nuts. I had to ignore all the texts from family and friends because I had a show to watch.
The Academy and the SAG-AFTRA acting union have rules about physical abuse and will address the issue. Taking back Smith’s Oscar isn’t an option. He won it. However, suspension from the Academy is warranted.
Then there’s the “GI Jane” joke. Really Chris? 25-years after the movie failed at the box office, that’s the gag? Demi Moore plays the lead character with a buzz cut who wants to join the Navy Seals in a film about gender neutrality in the U.S. military in the 1990s. True, it’s directed by Ridley Scott, but come on.
The joke was marginally funny in a pop culture reference way, but obscure for most and certainly not clever. It was clearly upsetting to Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, an auto-immune disease that causes hair loss. However, Rock didn’t know she had alopecia. Heck, I didn’t know she had alopecia. Why would I? One of my sisters thought I should have known that. Why? I don’t read People magazine.
Okay, a weak joke from Rock and a wrongheaded reaction by Smith. However, something else got ruined.
The complete title of the winner of the botched documentary category is “Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” a colorful retelling of a series of pop music concerts in Harlem, performed mostly by African-American talent. They occurred in the summer of 1969, including during the same period as the infinitely more famous Woodstock Music And Art Festival.
Hours upon hours of Harlem Cultural Festival footage had been stored and forgotten, only to be rediscovered by musician and current Tonight Show bandleader Ahmir “Questlove" Thompson. He worked on the material, creating an exuberant film that celebrates the joyful event, bringing it strongly into people’s consciousness. There’s a lot of grand Motown music in it.
Smith’s slap overshadowed the Oscar for Questlove, whose very good film should be seen. His mother was in the audience, and his speech to her was emotional and very touching. Smith ruined the moment, and shame on him.
Here’s something interesting you’ll learn from “Summer Of Soul.” 1969 means vinyl record albums, limited visual media coverage nationwide, and certainly no internet. Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., now in their late-70s, were the featured singers of the Fifth Dimension, whose hit song was “Up, Up And Away.” They are interviewed by Questlove.
In 1969, not everybody knew they were black. Shocking, but true. When they arrived on stage during one of the Harlem concerts, audiences were stunned. The interview with them is revelatory.
The slap cast a pall over the remainder of the Oscar show, which would include a tribute to the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” with actor Al Pacino and director Francis Ford Coppola. Robert De Niro was also present. The actors said nothing. Coppola had some cool facts to tell. All lost in the chaos.
Also affected were Uma Thurman and John Travolta of “Pulp Fiction” dancing as they did in the movie. The two of them, with Samuel L. Jackson, riffed through a bit involving the mysterious suitcase in the film, and then had to announce the best actor winner. All weirdly awkward.
Recipient Smith then spoke for 5-minutes and 25-seconds, making an elliptical connection to the “King Richard” character he played and the character defending his wife just as Smith supposedly did in reality moments before. It was self-serving and theatrical in an absurdist Pirandellian way. The award was diminished, as were tennis stars, and the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena William, also in attendance, whose Oscar moment was destroyed.
I enjoyed the opening musical number with Beyonce at the tennis courts in Compton where the Williams sisters began learning about the sport. The tennis ball-green coloring of the production was clever.
I thought co-host Regina Hall’s Covid test results segment was off-putting. She strangely was allowed to suggestively manhandle Bradley Cooper and Tyler Perry in regular tuxedos, Simu Liu in a red tux, and a shirtless Timothee Chalamet. The usual “if a man did that to a woman on-stage” arguments ensued. Frankly, it was odd. I also thought co-hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes did well with the little television time they had.
The show itself was ragged The set was poorly managed, and its design was ugly regardless of the different colors used to heighten it. Having a D.J., then a band combo, then a full orchestra providing music in thirds was silly. Camera angles were dreadful. Pointing out movie stars in the audience was practically non-existent. The weaving into the show of the eight awards that were pre-selected was sloppy and awkwardly edited.
The wonderful “CODA” deservedly won the best picture Academy Award in an upset, as I predicted it would in my Oscar selection story in the Gazette. I scored 21 out of 23 winners correct (who the voters would chose) missing only on Animated Short and Production Design.
I knew “Dune” would do very well in most of the so-called “below the line” categories, but I thought “Nightmare Alley” would at least get one of the tech Oscars for its art and set decoration (Production Design).
“Nightmare Alley,” partially filmed in Buffalo, is truly gorgeous to look at. Apple TV+ is the first streaming service to win a best picture Oscar.
Giving triumphant and heartfelt acceptance speeches, Troy Kotsur became the first deaf male to win an acting Oscar (supporting, for “CODA”) and Ariana DeBose became the first openly gay acting Oscar winner (supporting for “West Side Story”). Their visibility is important. Without visibility, casting doors can slam shut.
This was Oscar 2022. The Academy needs to get back to one host. It must stop using tables like pods for selected stars which are then arrayed in front of people sitting behind them in regular theater seats. Celebrate movies, not gimmicks.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
