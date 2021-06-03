CALLERI: They’re back. Ridgemont High teens all spiffed up and ready to show

That sound you heard was a sigh of relief, especially in Hollywood. Like the storming of the Bastille, moviegoers surged into theaters across the United States over the Memorial Day weekend and celebrated their return to big screen entertainment, a pleasure that had been off-limits to most of them for more than a year.
The big draw was “A Quiet Place Part II, which set a pandemic era box office record. However, even though there was a lot of cheering being heard from major studio executives and movie theater owners, the motion picture exhibition business isn’t out-of-the woods quite yet. Only 70% of theaters are open and social distancing and limited seating is still mandated inside them.
True, a number of productions with pre-opening buzz are ready to rollout this summer, but there was something about “A Quiet Place Part II” that resonated with the crowds. We’ll know in a month if it’s an outlier. Watching a film that’s geared to making audiences scream is the very essence of going to the movies. The collective experience can’t be topped.
Warner Bros. is still going to stream its new features the day they are released, and a lot of smaller independent and foreign pictures will be immediately available for home viewing. You’ll be able to watch “A Quiet Place Part II” in your house on Paramount+ in a little more than a month and the DVD and Blu-ray will be in stores in July.
Millions of Americans love DVDs, especially collectors, including those folks known as completists; your friendly neighbors who want to own everything made by certain actors, actresses, or directors.
Owning movies on DVD (or Blu-ray) is important especially because the big media companies are locking in titles for their streaming services and may not wish to have them available on DVD. We’ll see how this plays out.
Amazon’s recent purchase of MGM (the home of the James Bond films) has many collectors turning apoplectic. The good news is that Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who own 50% of 007 in perpetuity, consider James a member of their own families. They will control content and distribution, not Amazon.
More good news is that The Criterion Collection continues to show respect for collectors with its ongoing DVD and Blu-ray releases. The cinema-savvy company’s mission is to restore classic films and release unusual recent movies on disc. It isn’t interested in stopping. On YouTube you can watch famous filmmakers enter the Criterion Vault in Manhattan and select complimentary titles for their own collections. It’s fun.
Four new Criterion releases that merit attention are the American movies, “Fast Times At Ridgemont High” and “Merrily We Go To Hell,” and the French films, “Masculin Feminin,” and “Celine And Julie Go Boating.”
“Fast Times…” wasn’t a box office hit when it was first released in 1982; however, it did develop a cult following that has only grown. In fact, Universal Pictures almost didn’t release it because some studio people were embarrassed by its teen antics in a shopping mall subject matter. The comedy retains its edge because the writing still feels true to the high school characters (sex and drugs) and the acting is so refreshingly realistic.
The coming-of-age tale set is set in Southern California and helped launch the careers of director Amy Heckerling, screenwriter Cameron Crowe, and cast members Sean Penn, Phoebe Cates, Judge Reinhold, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Smaller roles highlight future best actor Oscar winners Nicolas Cage (billed as Nicolas Coppola) and Forest Whitaker, as well as Anthony Edwards and Eric Stoltz.
“Merrily We Go To Hell” is an historic 1932 movie regarding its director Dorothy Arzner and its storyline. Arzner was the only woman director making features in 1930s Hollywood. She dared to film a wickedly comic screenplay (by Edwin Justus Mayer) that even by today’s standards seems modern and groundbreaking.
Arzner delivers a jazzy Chicago where an heiress (Sylvia Sydney) marries a drunken reporter (Fredric March) and soon discovers he’s an adulterer. What does she do? She demands equal behavior. Sex with strangers is how she will conduct her marriage. A young Cary Grant is one of her targets. Arzner’s superb direction is fury unleashed. The black and white cinematography glistens.
The legendary Jean-Luc Godard’s “Masculin Feminin” (1966) is one of the greatest films from the French New Wave and a masterpiece of didactic cinema. It’s here that Godard gives us his famous catchphrase: “The children of Marx and Coca-Cola.” Jean-Pierre Leaud and Chantal Goya are idealism personified in this romantic drama that drips with pop culture satire. This is one of Godard’s cleverest and most complex movies.
“Celine And Julie Go Boating” is an epic, 193-minute comic adventure from 1974 that’s filled with fascinating interpersonal situations, a haunted house, time-bending, magic spells, a strange and deadly mystery, tall tales, and imaginations run wild. And yes, boating. Director Jacques Rivette has cast his film perfectly; Juliet Berto is Celine and Dominique Labourier is Julie. A colorful Paris is deliciously enchanting.
These four Criterion features are 4K restorations or digital transfers. They are all loaded with extras, including commentaries, making-of videos, special cast interviews, and essays from historians and scholars in the world of movies.
The Criterion Collection continues to be the gold standard for appreciation of cinema as an art form.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.