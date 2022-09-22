The awards season begins. An actress trapped in an elevator. Who’s the nicest actor in the world? And, camping out to see a superstar.
After being disrupted in 2020 and 2021 by the pandemic, the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returned to vigorous form September 8th for 10 days of indoor screenings of hundreds of movies, a raft of stars and directors, and more than 1,400 credentialed members of the media, myself included.
Film festivals are where Academy Award buzz really begins to be heard. Choosing just four of a number of TIFF 47’s acclaimed performances, the odds are that Brendan Fraser, playing a 600-pound man looking to connect with his estranged 17-year-old daughter in “The Whale,” will be nominated for an Academy Award next year for best actor. You can also consider the probability that Colin Farrell will get a nod for best actor for the Irish drama, “The Banshees Of Inisherin.” These will be the first Oscar nominations for both men.
For best actress, you should look at Viola Davis for “The Woman King.” Michelle Williams as the matriarch of the Fabelman family will be nominated for “The Fabelmans.” As for which category, actress or supporting actress, a lot depends on where the studio chiefs want to slot her.
“The Fabelmans,” which is director Steven Spielberg’s tribute to his movie loving parents, will be nominated for an Academy Award for best picture and quite possibly for director. It received TIFF’s all-important People’s Choice Award from the festival’s ticket holding moviegoers and opens across the United States in November.
Actress Anna Kendrick, at the festival with her film “Alice, Darling,” was trapped in an elevator with her team and a pack of chewing gum on the fifth floor of a Toronto building. They were rescued by Toronto firefighters, and she showed a video of the comic ordeal on Instagram. Some say it was her best performance.
Hugh Jackman earned a lot of love. The actor, at TIFF to promote “The Son,” spent 30 minutes talking to fans, signing autographs, and posing for selfies. He then spent another 30 minutes answering questions from the media on the red carpet. He was acclaimed by many as the nicest man in show business.
It was impossible to count the astounding number of fans who camped out and surrounded the Princess Of Wales Theatre hoping to get up-close and personal with the popular singer Harry Styles. The screams were loud enough to be heard deep inside the auditorium. Styles was at TIFF publicizing “My Policeman,” in which he plays a young gay cop in 1950s Brighton, England. The feature will be released in the U.S. on Oct. 21. I’ll review it fully then.
Midnight Madness is TIFF’s late-night series — horror, science-fiction, and strange independent cinematic creations are highlighted — and the big hit was “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which is about the zany musical satirist. Eric Appel directs Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic and Evan Rachel Wood as singer Madonna. Appel cowrote the film with Yankovic and their comic movie won the Midnight Madness People’s Choice Award.
Two films went from TIFF directly into theaters in the United States. “The Woman King,” with that exceptional Davis performance, is about the Agojie, a tribe of female warriors in West Africa — the Dahomey region, now part the nation of Benin. The movie, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and written by Dana Stevens, is based on the lives and battles of the actual women fighters. Their existence from the 1600s to 1904 as a fierce fighting unit, with Davis as their leader, General Nanisca, is a fascinating aspect of African history. “The Woman King” is epic in scope, with exceptional production values and a superior feel for drama. I highly recommend seeing it.
Also in theaters is “Pearl,” another Midnight Madness entry. The film, which is not for the squeamish, is a prequel to the slasher feature titled “X” from earlier this year. “Pearl” is an origin story about the horrific villain of “X.” I won’t get into details, but in “Pearl” there is brutalization, lunacy, and bloodlust. Calling the enterprise deranged is safe. In Texas in 1918, a young woman named Pearl, played by Mia Goth, who co-wrote the screenplay with director Ti West, finds herself tending to her German immigrant parents while her husband is fighting in World War I. A well-structured parallel story is about motion pictures as an escapist fantasy, an aspect that genuinely holds your interest. If “Pearl” sounds like something that’s up your alley, go see it.
One of the keen enjoyments of attending a film festival is watching movies that generally only play the festival circuit. They may have success in their home countries, but they often don’t receive an international theatrical or DVD release, or even stream. Seeing one of these pictures can be an act of discovery that provides true movie watching pleasure. “Love Life” from director Koji Fukada of Japan is one such picture.
A young married couple in a fragmented family — some members hold grudges from past relationships — find themselves in a contemporary society still constricted by old ways of reacting to romance and familial hierarchy. Simmering complications from each of their respective pasts require attention, although they wish it weren’t so. Former lovers insist on communicating with them. A tragedy involving a child rips apart the artifice of civility.
Superbly plotted and beautifully acted, “Love Life” has meaningful strengths that help examine the path to a healthy marriage and find the way for a couple to reject negativity and accept each other as a complete person.
Fukada’s “Love Life” is the quintessential reason the best film festivals will always deliver on their enthusiastic promise of showcasing the complexity of humanity through movies.
