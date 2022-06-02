CALLERI: Two classic films. Two unique children. A great double feature.

After three new sequels in a row, and one on the way (“Jurassic World: Dominion”), it was time to revisit the past and spend a few days watching nothing but classic films.
I enjoy discovering or rediscovering a lot of older movies, including works by director Alfred Hitchcock. His “Strangers On A Train” (1951) and “North By Northwest” (1959) are as entertaining and important today as they were when they were first released. I think they would make a terrific double bill.
Another excellent double feature would consist of two adventure epics, “The Guns Of Navarone" (1961), which I watched again the other day after having not seen it in quite a while, and “The Day Of The Jackal.” (1973), which I view once a year.
Creating double bills is a fun exercise for movie lovers. Enhanced with myriad extras, The Criterion Collection has recently issued a wonderful 4K restoration of the exuberant “Miracle In Milan” on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as through its streaming channel. I thought about what film I would pair it with. I wanted its partner to be something that contrasted with the positive spiritual nature of the story being told.
Then it came to me. “Rosemary’s Baby” would be a superb thematic opposite.
I had never seen “Miracle In Milan,” but was very familiar with the extraordinary work of its director, Vittorio De Sica, whose “Shoeshine” (1946), “Bicycle Thieves” (1948), and “Umberto D” (1952) I had studied in university film classes.
The 1951 “Miracle In Milan” is a fantasy told in a magical way. In Italy, a baby is found abandoned in a manner comparable to Moses, although in a cabbage patch, not bullrushes. The elderly woman who raises him dies and the child, named Toto, is sent to live in an orphanage. Once out of the orphanage when a young man, he end ups in a shantytown on the outskirts of Milan.
Because of his effusive personality and natural way with people, including being gifted with amazing leadership abilities, Toto sort of runs the shantytown. Developers want the land for expansion, which creates problems for all of the people who live in its hovels made of tin and wood, and a wing and a prayer. There’s a reluctance to leave what is their reliable home. They resist. One day, oil is discovered on the land and the greedy corporate types will stop at nothing to seize and control the area. The character-driven tale flows forward with charm and energy and quite interesting special effects.
“Miracle In Milan” has a lovely message. The movie’s religious underpinnings are believable. The acting is upbeat and filled to the brim with can-do joy. The spiritually enthusiastic film is delightful.
Francesco Golisano is especially enjoyable as Toto. His performance helped the movie share the Palme D’Or (first prize) with Sweden’s “Miss Julie” at the 1951 Cannes Film Festival. Golisano was a very youthful-looking new postal worker when he was asked to be in a different Italian neorealist motion picture. After saying yes, it turned out that audiences liked him. He eventually acted in six features, including De Sica’s cinematic fable.
After watching “Miracle In Milan,” I chose “Rosemary’s Baby,” director-screenwriter Roman Polanski’s 1968 interpretation of Ira Levin’s bestselling novel as what I think is a perfect contrast.
Darkness wraps itself around the story being revealed in the movie, but it’s mostly a daylight descent into the power of evil. Rarely has a horror story been told in such bright settings, as well as in such a dream setting, which is a beautiful new apartment for a young couple on the way up the ladder of life.
“Rosemary’s Baby” is a masterpiece of editing (by Sam O’Steen and Bob Wyman) and the acting is flawlessly delivered by a brilliant, tour-de-force cast, including John Cassavetes as Guy Woodouse, a New York City stage actor who sells his soul to the devil so he can get a great role in a hit play. In exchange for big box office, Guy theoretically turns his wife Rosemary (Mia Farrow) over to a Satanic cult, with the hope that she will deliver a baby that can be used in its Manhattan-based rituals.
Also in the sublime cast are Sidney Blackmer, Patsy Kelly, Maurice Evans, Ralph Bellamy, Angela Dorian, Elisha Cook, Charles Grodin, and the glorious Ruth Gordon, who received a supporting actress Academy Award as the busybody apartment building neighbor, Minnie Castevet.
What’s especially breathtaking about “Rosemary’s Baby” is that it’s a horror movie with very little actual horror, which was the biggest complaint about it when it was originally released. Quite a number of people didn’t appreciate what Polanski delivered, but those who liked the film were vocal in their praise of its subtle suspense and cloak of developing dread that draws in the audience and never lets go. Psychological terror reigns supreme, and if there’s a message, it’s trust no one.
With the ever-changing world of studio contracts and ownership rights, DVD and Blu-ray copies of “Rosemary’s Baby” may soon be hard to come by. The film is streaming, but the venue may change.
And there you have it. What I think is a thoroughly satisfying double feature, “Miracle In Milan” and “Rosemary’s Baby.” The former, a sweet comedy freshly minted in 4K and the latter, a true terror treasure.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.