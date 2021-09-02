The things you learn when watching a movie are sometimes more interesting than the movie itself. Fortunately, this isn’t the case with “Yakuza Princess,” an action thriller that succeeds mostly because of its stunning cinematography, superb editing, and haunting music.
What I learned was that Sao Paulo, Brazil can lay claim to being the home of nearly 1.6-million Japanese-Brazilians, the world’s largest ethnic Japanese population outside of Japan. A vast swath of these citizens reside in the teeming Liberdade district of Brazil’s largest city.
The Japanese language, rather than the native Portuguese, is spoken primarily, and the colorful and alluring neon signage throughout the numerous neighborhoods might convince you that you’re in Tokyo.
“Yakuza Princess” is directed by Austrian-born, Brazilian filmmaker Vicente Amorim and written by him, Fernando Toste, Kimi Lee, and L.G. Tubaldini Jr. It’s based on the graphic novel “Samurai Shiro” by Brazil’s Danilo Beyruth. The movie stars Japanese-American singer MASUMI (the capital letters are her stylistic preference) in her feature debut and Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers.
The story starts with bloodshed. In 1999, a Japanese crime family, the Kawa clan, is slaughtered in Osaka. Only a baby survives. Her name is Akemi (played by MASUMI). We meet her as a young woman working in a store in Sao Paulo. She is unaware of how important her past will be to her. She has long-maintained a spiritual connection to her family’s history by training in kendo, a form of martial arts drawn from ancient sword fighting styles. Chiba, her teacher, is wise and guides her carefully.
Meanwhile, a seriously injured Sao Paulo hospital patient (Meyers) doesn’t know his name or what happened to him. Shades of Jason Bourne. The police want information from him, information he can’t provide. They’re especially fascinated by a sword he was carrying when he was found severely beaten.
At this point, “Yakuza Princess” draws its three stories together. A surprised Akemi discovers she is the heir to the Osaka crime family’s history and empire. She is literally the boss. The amnesiac gentleman flees the hospital in search of answers to his problems. While on the run, he will be advised that his mysterious sword owns the souls of its victims, who seemingly want revenge. A gangster in Japan sets out for Brazil to kill Akemi and lay claim to the Kawa criminal empire.
Akemi and the nameless amnesiac come together in a mystical and mythical way. Both are capable of protecting each other. The twain meets and the sword is the legend that guards the movie’s secrets. What’s unique about the film is how tradition-bound its adventures are. There is not only honor in people helping people, but there also are murders committed within the confines of traditional warrior codes of honor. That’s all you’re getting from me.
“Yakuza Princess” has its weaknesses and strengths. It falters because the dialogue is flat, sometimes too perfunctory. The overall acting never transcends the basic necessities of a scene. MASUMI might have been a bit too new to have been given so essential a role. Established professional Meyers doesn’t fully capture your imagination.
Where the movie shines is in its action sequences, some of which are exceptional, the result of Danilo Lemos’s razor-sharp editing. People who go to adventure pictures like this for the action should not be disappointed.
The vibrant cinematography by Gustavo Hadba dynamically romanticizes the film’s gleaming, neon-lit world of revenge and retribution. The music by Fabiano Krieger and Lucas Marcier never intrudes and counterpoints the goings-on perfectly.
“Yakuza Princess” isn’t a transcendent movie; however, its failings aside, it is a reasonably good one. The picture is now playing at the North Park Theatre in Buffalo.
HITCHCOCK AT THE SCREENING ROOM. For an extended period in the 1950s, director Alfred Hitchcock created highly entertaining, box office-winning films – eleven in ten years – that delighted and excited audiences. They were wonderfully photographed, cast with major movie stars, and told stories that captured an audience’s imagination.
Five of the best are “Rear Window,” “To Catch A Thief,” “Vertigo,” “North By Northwest,” and “The Man Who Knew Too Much,” which is an American remake of the director’s own British mystery of the same title from 1934.
Referencing both films in the seminal 1967 interview book, “Hitchcock/Truffaut,” director Francois Truffaut asserts that “aspects of the remake were by far superior.” Hitchcock replied, “Let's say the first version is the work of a talented amateur and the second was made by a professional.”
In the 1956 “The Man Who Knew Too Much,” Doris Day is Jo Conway McKenna, a famous singer married to James Stewart’s Doctor Benjamin McKenna. While vacationing with their young son Hank in French Morocco, the boy is kidnapped. The glossy, expertly acted, beautifully crafted thriller flows on from there.
“The Man Who Knew Too Much” remake, which is one of my favorite Hitchcock films, will be playing at The Screening Room in Amherst tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 3, and then on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and Saturday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m. each evening.
The important song heard in the movie is “Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera),” which was a popular hit at the time. It’s sung by Day and received the Academy Award for best song. The use of the melody plays an essential role during the McKenna’s frightening dilemma.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
