Canal Street Artisan Showcase set for Saturday

Lockport Main Street will host its Canal Street Artisan Showcase on Saturday. Partnering with the Kenan Center for this event, it will be an extension of the weekly Lockport Community Market, highlighting local artisans, craftsmen and women.
Many local artists will be in attendance to the showcase: Pugbully Studio will have prints available at their booth, featuring many photos of our historic locks and beautiful nature scenes. Tina Corke will be showcasing her hand-made wreaths that are perfect for any occasion. Lisa Hodhe of Love the Buff will offer handmade, locally crafted copper enamel jewelry.
The one-day event will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This weekend will be busy for Lockport — with the Lockport In Bloom Garden Walk, the Sweet Chalk Fest and the Historic Palace Theatre Lockport opening weekend of "Footloose!"
For more information, contact Colton Balcerzak at 434-0212 or email at lockportmainstreet@verizon.net. Or visit www.facebook.com/lockportcommunitymarket.
