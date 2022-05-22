Canalway Challenge kicks off along Erie Canal

Local residents are urged to take part in the Canalway Challenge in 2022 to trace history and track miles on the New York State Canal System and Canalway Trail. The free program invites participants to choose a personal mileage goal and then walk, run, cycle, or paddle to achieve it and receive recognition.
The Canalway Challenge is open to people of all fitness levels and offers a range of mileage options, including 1 mile for people with mobility challenges, 15 miles, 90 miles, 180 miles, and 360 miles. People can complete the challenge in one big trip or many small ones.
"The Canalway Challenge is a fun way for people to enjoy the incredible history and beauty along the waterway that transformed New York State and the nation. It’s also a great way to stay healthy, active, and motivated to achieve a fitness goal,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.
The Canalway Challenge offers trip planning ideas, event suggestions, and information about sites to visit while completing miles. A dedicated Facebook group provides a forum for participants to share their experiences.
Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton added, “This annual program is an excellent opportunity to showcase the multi-use canal and trailways while encouraging exploration and recreation, and we look forward to welcoming all New Yorkers, from first-timers to seasoned adventurers, to take part in this year's Canalway Challenge."
Registration is open to individuals and teams. This year’s challenge runs through the end of October. Sign up at www.canalwaychallenge.com.
