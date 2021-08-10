Carnegie Art Center's Makers Market this weekend

There are two more chances to experience the Makers Market hosted by the Carnegie Art Center.
The Makers Market takes place on the center’s lawn space every second Saturday of the month. The next market takes place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and then again one final time on Sept. 11.
The monthly event features up to 35 vendors selling handcrafted goods, vintage items and refreshments.
The Carnegie Art Center is usually the main organizer of the Arts & Crafts show that takes place during the final weekend of Canal Fest. The craft show is also a fundraiser for the non-profit art organization as vendors pay a fee to participate. The newly created monthly Makers Market has served as an alternative to the crafts show since Canal Fest was cancelled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Makers Market highlights local artists, crafters and other creative vendors and encourages the community to visit the Carnegie Art Center located in the Sweeney Estate Historic District in North Tonawanda.
Vendors are distanced on the lawn space. If not fully vaccinated, guests will be required to wear masks at the events and social distance. The center itself will be open and a different art exhibition will be on view. During the month of August, the center will host an exhibition titled “ Art From Around the World” featuring artwork by the children who participated in the North Tonawanda Parks and Recreation art program this summer. The market events are free to attend and will take place rain or shine.
The Carnegie Art Center is currently accepting submissions to participate in the monthly Makers Market as well. Potential vendors can apply on their website: www.carnegieartcenter.org. For members of the Carnegie Art Center, it costs $40 to participate as a vendor per event. It costs $50 per event for non-members. Proceeds will support the center and their arts related programming that takes place year round. Submissions for the Makers Market will be accepted until the spots are filled.
For more information, call 694-4400.
