Kathleen Rooney and Geoff Koplas read from “Love Letters,” a play the pair are performing at the Kenan Center’s Taylor Theater as part of the newly formed Carriage House Players in 2017.

The Carriage House Players, in residence at the Taylor Theater in Lockport, are casting adults for the 2021/22 season. The Taylor Theater is located on the campus of the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., in Lockport.

Auditions will be held at the Taylor Theater on the following dates:

• Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.

• Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Adult actors of all ages and types are encouraged to attend. A two-minute prepared monologue is optional. Sides will be provided for the following:

"Same Time, Next Year," a comedy by Bernard Slade. Directed by Elaine Roberts.

• George: Able to play age range from 27 to 52

• Doris: Able to play age range from 24 to 49

"Proof," a drama by David Auburn. Directed by Jennifer Simpson.

• Catherine: 20 – 25 years of age

• Claire: 25 – 35 years of age

• Robert: 50 – 70 years of age

• Hal: 25 – 35 years of age

The season will also include a holiday themed show for all-ages and a one-act play festival. Dates to be determined. Auditions for children and teens will be held at a later date.

The Carriage House Players is a collective of actors, directors, playwrights and guest artists bringing new and contemporary works as well as selected plays from esteemed dramatists to audiences in Western New York. In-residence at the historic Taylor Theater, the Players are a collaborative program of the Kenan Center, which is dedicated to enriching lives by providing cultural, educational and recreational activities.

