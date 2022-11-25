This combination of images shows a “Peanuts” cartoon by Charles M. Schulz in 1999 showing kids at a museum with one off on the side, gazing at a painting of the dog Earl from “Mutts,” top, and an upcoming “Mutts” cartoon by Patrick McDonnell showing Earl at the museum fondly looking at a framed image of Snoopy. More than 75 syndicated cartoonists have tucked tributes, Easter eggs and references to “Peanuts” in the Nov. 26 funny papers to honor the creator of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and company. (Peanuts via AP, top and King Features Syndicate via AP)