Celebrating National Senior Center Month

September is National Senior Center Month. According to National Council on Aging (NCOA), senior centers are the future of what aging can be. Innovative programs hosted at senior centers can change the perception of aging, and create important community resources for aging expertise. And, I agree!
National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the nation's leading non-profit service and advocacy organization representing older adults and the community organizations that serve them. NCOA works with national and local partners to give older adults tools and information to stay healthy and secure, and advocates for programs and policies to improve the lives of older adults.
The theme for National Senior Center Month 2019 is Senior Centers: The Key to Aging Well. During the month of September, NCOA and their National Institute of Senior Centers (NCIS), demonstrate how senior centers are an integral part of aging well. Senior centers are the key for individuals to age healthily, and also for communities to properly support older adults.
The national celebration of senior centers began in 1979, with Senior Center Week celebrated in May. The concept gained support of other aging organizations, as well as the full Senate and the House Select Committee on Aging. In 1985, NISC was instrumental in achieving the first Senior Center Week Presidential Proclamation signed by President Ronald Reagan. In 2007, NISC designated the entire month of September as Senior Center Month.
Each year, a month is devoted to celebrate and recognize the work that senior centers throughout the country do to help seniors enjoy their golden years. Every day, senior centers give aging Americans a place they can gather, find events, and even improve their fitness and health. Senior centers can be a powerful support system for seniors, through innovative programs to assist with aging and a strong system of community resources.
The Dale Association's Senior Centre can fit that bill! The Dale's Centre offers all kinds of activities and events at their site at 33 Ontario St., Lockport, including: free health screenings, Aging Mastery Program, Dial-a-Lift Transportation, health events, health education and exercise, Medicare, Medicaid and credit information, free annual tax preparation, Travel, Recreation and Games, Lifelong Learning Classes, Senior Advisor assistance, Vision and Hearing assistance, CARE Telephone Reassurance, Memory Minders Early Memory Loss Program, Caregiver Support Services, volunteer opportunities and much, much more.
This September, take some time to celebrate National Senior Center Month and I hope you will visit the Dale Association. For more information about The Dale Association or its programs, please visit www.daleassociation.com or our blog at www.ExceptionalYouAtTheDale.blogspot .
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.