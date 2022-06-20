The Niagara History Center Step Back in Time Players, will be hosting a public tour of Cold Springs Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the cemetery at 4849 Cold Springs Road, Lockport.
Guests can join Quarryman James Schuler as he tell of his life and then leads a guided tour of the Cold Springs Cemetery with the assistance of Linda Lee, cemetery historian. Guests will meet the city of Lockport’s first mayor Benjamin Carpenter (Clint Starke), learn about Quaker Aunt Edna Smith (Pat Kibler-Fries) who assisted her physician husband during the construction of the Erie Canal. Dr. Skinner (Charles Begley) might diagnose what ails the guests, who will then be impressed by the family history of Aaron Mossell as told by his wife, Eliza Mossell (Brenda Reaves).
The tour will last a little more than two hours, so members of the public should wear comfortable walking shoes. Water and a camp stool are suggested. Guests can call 716-434-7433 for reservations or stop into 215 Niagara St., Lockport. The tour will be conducted from full sun to light sprinkle. The group will meet at the white house after the turn off Cold Springs Road. The tour is $10 per person.
