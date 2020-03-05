Comic shop gets new home -- and surprise visitor

BUFFALO — Sometimes people are just looking for a place like home. For director Guillermo del Toro, in town to shoot his newest film, that place would be Gutter Pop Comics.
Owner of the comic shop, Stephen Floyd isn't one to brag about famous guests, and he didn't lose his head when the director of "Hellboy" and "The Shape of Water" and now "Nightmare Alley" – being filmed right in Buffalo – walked through his door a few days before he was getting ready to move the entire shop down the street.
"That was like a nice, cherry-on-top, with the space," Floyd said. "I was there for three and half years and then to have this guy come in and be so complementary and sympathetic to what I was trying to do ... I wasn't seeking out that kind of validation, but it was cool to hear him say that the store was cool."
"He hung out for an hour and we went through the whole shop and we just talked comics," Floyd said. "He would point out things that he had something to say about ... he pointed out "Little Lulu" which was something very important to him as a kid ... we were pretty much in the zone. ... He had really great taste in comics and it was really fun to bounce stuff off of him, because he has such a cool perspective on things."
How the filmmaker found out about Gutter Pop is little bit of a mystery, but Floyd said del Torro put out the word he was in town on social media, asking the public where he could go in the area.
Floyd noted that Gutter Pop Comics has become the kind of shop he always wanted to go to before there was anything like it in the area. He said before Gutter Pop, he and others had to go to Toronto to shop for the kind of books they wanted. Ironically, one of the rumors is the shop he frequented in Toronto, Beguiling Books and Art, may have tipped del Torro to his own comic book space.
"Among hardcore comic fans we're gaining a national reputation as this being a cool comic shop in a smaller city," he said. "We have a lot of people, who write to us, who just appreciate what we're doing even if they don't live here, because they think it's so cool to see such a cool shop in a smaller market."
Floyd also wanted to thank subscribers who come through his shop. He said the knowledge of those "x amount of dollars" coming in each week gives him, what he said, was a budget to acquire less known books that he thinks are just awesome.
"I can use that (income) for the shop, for items that might not sell quickly or might not ever sell that I think are cool," he said. "And that way I don't go broke doing that."
Floyd's own journey towards ownership of the shop of his dreams comes through the years after his "transplant" to Western New York from Atlanta. This market, he said, is big enough to get have some big city appeal, but small enough to know people. It was the perfect mix for what he wanted to do.
Floyd listed a few of the other sites in the city where creative people can go and feel welcomed.
"If you just show up, and plug yourself in to certain art galleries, poetry readings or music shows, you can be a part of it just through force of will and showing up," Floyd said. "We have Sugar City, an all ages art gallery and venue that you can volunteer at. ... You really just have to go outside and just go into an art gallery, go into Rust Belt Books, check out Sugar City or the Albright-Knox. There's just so much happening."
More can be found at gutterpopcomics.com. The new location is 986 Elmwood Ave.
