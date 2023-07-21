Did you know breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States? As a result, the American Cancer Society recommends women over the age of 40 should at least consider getting yearly mammograms. Mammograms can help prevent breast cancer, which is why they’re one of the reasons that the 5-year survival rate can exceed 90%. It’s all about early detection.
Did you also know that not only is lung cancer the second most common form of cancer in the United States, it’s also the leading cause of cancer-related deaths?
There is an imaging test that can help detect lung cancer? It’s a CT scan.
Commonly referred to as a CAT scan or computed tomography scan, CT scans produce a number of detailed and efficient computerized X-rays of the body. If contrast dye is ordered by the physician, the technologist will use a small needle to place an intravenous line into the arm. For those not familiar with the test, the patient lies down and enters through what looks like a tunnel, sometimes doughnut-shaped. Even though the machine is large and makes humming noises, it will not touch your body during the scan. A radiology technologist will operate the scanner. During the test, a low dose of radiation is used to take images that are then sent to a computer for a more detailed look at different portions of the body. The computer puts the images together to make a three-dimensional (3D) image. The dose of radiation is low and safe as possible, but still gives the best quality for the images.
What a CT scan can detect
The minimally invasive test can diagnose, detect and evaluate a host of diseases and injuries. A CT scan is often used to investigate head injuries or acute neurological symptoms, evaluate chronic sinus symptoms or hearing loss. It can diagnose appendicitis and evaluate masses. Your doctor may request a CT scan to obtain specific diagnostic information that is not provided by or is complementary to other imaging technologies. Those include X-ray, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Your doctor may be looking for muscle disorders, broken bones, internal injury, bleeding, or, for the purpose of this discussion, the location of tumors including cancer.
General guidelines to follow
When having a CT scan:
— Notify the radiology department of any illness such as cold, cough, fever, diarrhea or vomiting. They may need to reschedule your appointment if you are an outpatient.
— Notify the radiology technologist about all allergies or any previous drug reaction that may keep you from receiving contrast if needed.
— Notify the radiology technologist if you have severe kidney disease or are on kidney dialysis due to risks from the contrast.
— Dress in comfortable clothing with no metal snaps, belt buckles, or zippers. In the case of CT scans of the head, metal hair clips and jewelry must be removed.
Prevention is the key
How well do you know your body? Only you will know when chest pain is different, wheezing or a cough is more than allergies, and other symptoms just won’t subside. These symptoms and others are why it’s so important to have a good relationship with your primary care provider. An annual physical will allow you the opportunity to continue a dialogue and bring up concerns or simply questions you might have.
If these symptoms develop throughout the year, even if you’ve already had your annual physical, you should contact your primary care provider immediately. Early detection is crucial, and it’s one of the reasons the five-year survival rate for lung cancer is so low, because detection typically does not occur until the later stages.
What should you be looking for? You’ve probably guessed it already and can assume many of the early symptoms of concern center around your chest and throat. Chest pain, shortness of breath, a worsening cough, and even a hoarse voice might be signs that you need to call your doctor.
In fact, the US Preventative Services Task Force recommends annual lung cancer screening for people at high risk. These are individuals who smoked one pack per day for 20 years and still smoke, or who quit in the past 15 years and are aged 50 to 80 years. Annual surveillance has demonstrated some success in catching lung cancer very early. Early detection can lead to higher survival rate.
Now that you know a CT scan can help detect lung cancer, you should also know how to avoid it in the first place. By now you’ve probably seen an ad that discusses smoking and its dangers. That’s because smoking tobacco products causes eight to nine out of 10 cases of lung cancer. While radon, a family history of lung cancer, and asbestos are said to be some of the other causes, so is secondhand smoke. If you want to be serious about avoiding lung cancer, you have to be serious about avoiding tobacco products altogether.
