The month of August is designated National Immunization Awareness Month. This annual observance highlights the importance of getting recommended vaccines throughout your life from infancy through adulthood.
We sometimes take for granted the important protection provided by vaccinations from serious and deadly diseases that we rarely hear about but can affect us if we do not maintain adequate protection. As adults, we often neglect to keep up-to-date on the routine vaccinations necessary to keep us adequately protected.
The New York State Department of Health recently reported the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade, something health professionals rarely see given the protection many of us have through vaccination.
As our kids and grandkids get ready to head back to school, we can all hit the “reset” button on our health. One great way to do this is by getting our routine vaccinations.
Vaccinations provide us the necessary immune system protection needed to fight off disease by imitating an infection. This imitation teaches our body’s own immune system to fight off future infections. Our body keeps track of this learned immunity for when we need it during an infection or exposure to a disease.
There are many types of vaccinations that deliver this immunity-boosting information depending on the disease they are intended to help provide protection against. Some require only one dose and others a series of doses or booster doses.
It may be scary and unpleasant to get a “shot” in the arm; no one likes to be poked or have a sore arm, or deal with any side effects after a vaccination. We need to reconsider this mindset because it is very important to our overall health and wellbeing. Some important reasons for adults to get vaccinated are:
— You may be at risk for serious diseases still common in the United States. Each year, thousands of adults get sick from diseases that could be easily prevented by a vaccination.
— You cannot afford to risk getting sick, which may lead to lost work or school time, and you may not be able to take care of family members that rely on you most.
— You protect yourself especially if you have chronic conditions, as well as those around you, by getting vaccinated. You have less chance of getting sick and possibly spreading illness to loved ones, or those you may encounter every day.
You may be asking yourself: what vaccines do I need as an adult? It can be confusing and there is so much information out there. Some of the information is true and some is false, so it’s important to obtain information from a credible, trusted resource. It is a great idea to ask this question and have a discussion with your personal healthcare provider or pharmacist. They have the knowledge and understanding of your personal health history to help guide you in making this important decision. They can also answer any questions or concerns you may have about vaccination and are your best resource for getting accurate information.
Many people have chronic medical conditions that put them at higher risk for contracting a disease. Some of these include heart disease, hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes or high blood sugar, liver disease and kidney disease. Those that are immunocompromised or have a weakened immune system are at especially high risk of contracting any type of infection and often need extra protection provided by vaccination.
Many infants and young children cannot be vaccinated, as they may be too young, so it’s important that we stay healthy for them.
As a general rule, everyone young and old should consider getting an annual vaccination against influenza or the flu. Protection lasts only a year for this vaccine and typically to have the best protection we encourage patients to get their flu shot early in the fall season. Many people die from an influenza infection each year and many times this can be prevented through vaccination.
Other vaccines you may need as an adult, based on your specific age and chronic disease history, are pneumococcal or pneumonia, shingles, human papillomavirus (HPV), Measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), tetanus/diphtheria/pertussis or whooping cough (Tdap), and hepatitis A and B series. All of these are harmful infections that no one wants to endure and we do not want them to become common infections due to low vaccination rates among our population.
Vaccines are updated by researchers to improve protection, so, even if you had one version of a vaccine in the past, you may need an updated version to remain adequately protected.
You can make a difference by getting vaccinated and keeping updated with your vaccines. Encourage those around you to do the same so that we all stay healthy and safe. Always talk with a trusted health care provider or pharmacist to determine what vaccines you may need. It may be easier than you think to keep up to date.
Kathleen Brauen, Pharm D., is the director of pharmacy services at Orleans Community Health. Community Health Resource is a monthly informational feature by healthcare providers at OCH/Medina Memorial Hospital.
