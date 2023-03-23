Prevention saves lives. It seems that most of us, if not all of us, have a friend or family member who has at least heard the words, “you have cancer”. March is recognized as National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and provides a valuable opportunity to highlight education and preventative measures that might save a life.
While other forms of cancer might get more attention, it’s colorectal cancer (CRC) that follows lung cancer as being the second-deadliest. In fact, according to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1 in 24 people will be diagnosed with CRC in their lifetime. So, what is colorectal cancer?
Beginning in the colon or rectum, CRC typically affects older adults but is not unheard of in younger adults. Typically, the cancer begins in the large intestine (colon) or rectum, when precancerous clumps referred to as polyps form. Polyps are abnormal tissue growths that form on the lining of the colon.
Prior to polyps being turned into cancerous cells, what should you do?
First and foremost, get screened.
Typically, men and women should begin cancer screenings at the age of 45, unless recommended by your provider. Earlier screenings might occur if you have a family history of colorectal cancer. The screening that is commonly referred to as a colonoscopy is then recommended once every five to 10 years. As a result of a screening, polyps can be identified in early stages and removed before they create any health issues. Dr. Joseph Misiti, a general surgeon for 40 years at Orleans Community Health, stated that 30% to 40% of the adult population have polyps found during a colonoscopy.
Consider: are you living a healthy lifestyle?
Living a healthy lifestyle is always recommended as a preventative tool toward fighting illnesses, especially cancer. Are you eating a balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, grains, and a limit on refined sugars? Are you making sure to exercise regularly and maintaining a healthy weight? Can you moderate your drinking, and can you quit smoking (if you do either)?
In addition to these questions, make sure you’re receiving regular medical care and scheduling appropriate physicals with your provider.
Be on the lookout for symptoms.
The difficulty with always being able to detect symptoms is exactly why appropriately scheduled screenings and meetings with your provider are so important. Especially since symptoms may not appear until later stages of cancer. Some symptoms you might notice are fatigue, unexplained weight loss, bloating, abdominal pain, blood in your stool, and change in bowel habits. Dr. Misiti stated that screening methods such as fecal occult blood tests, stool DNA tests (Cologuard), and barium enemas can help identify colon cancer, but these methods do not treat cancer. A colonoscopy is the most effective screening tool for precancerous and cancerous polyps because doctors can see polyps growing in the colon and remove them.
If you do end up developing colorectal cancer, there are still plenty of things that can be done. Whether it’s targeted drugs, chemotherapy, or possibly surgery, the survival rate has continued to improve. Today, depending on what stage of colorectal cancer, the five-year survival rate is closer to 67%, up from 50% in the mid 1970s.
If you’re over the age of 45 or have a family history of colorectal cancer or polyps, schedule an appointment with your provider, today. Taking advantage of preventative steps is still the best way to address what could be a health issue in the future.
