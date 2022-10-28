Everyone wants to enjoy better health, but many people do not understand the importance of having a colonoscopy. Bottom line … it saves lives.
Research proves that colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. Screening methods such as fecal occult blood tests, stool DNA tests (Cologuard), and barium enemas can help identify colon cancer, but these methods do not treat cancer. A colonoscopy is the most effective screening tool for precancerous and cancerous polyps because doctors can see polyps growing in the colon and remove them.
Colon cancer is highly treatable when found in its earliest stages, which is why colonoscopies are so important. Some common questions that patients often ask:
What is a colonoscope? A colonoscope is a flexible tube with a camera at the tip, that is inserted into the anus, and slowly guided through the rectum and into the colon. The scope itself is about the width of your finger. The scope inflates the large intestine with air to give the doctor a better view. The camera at the end of the scope sends a video image of the colon to a large computer screen, allowing the doctor to carefully examine the colon.
What are polyps? Polyps are abnormal tissue growths that form on the lining of the colon. While some polyps are harmless, some are considered precancerous, meaning they potentially could turn into cancer. Almost all colorectal cancers start as small polyps, so that is why early detection and removal of these polyps during a colonoscopy is an effective means to prevent colorectal cancer.
What happens prior to the colonoscopy? At home, the day prior to your colonoscopy, your doctor will give you specific bowel prep instructions to follow. This bowel prep is so that little to no stool is present in your colon. Follow the instructions to the best of your ability, so that your doctor will be able to successfully visualize your colon. When you arrive to the hospital or outpatient clinic, a nurse will obtain a health history and vital signs from you. The nurse will also ask questions to ensure that you understand the procedure and that you’ve taken the bowel prep properly. The doctor and anesthesia provider will also review the procedure with you and answer any questions that you may have. An IV (intravenous) needle will be placed in your vein so that the proper medication can be given to you during the procedure.
What happens during the colonoscopy? You will be transported to a procedure room where your vital signs (blood pressure, heart rate, and oxygen saturation) will be monitored closely throughout the procedure. The anesthesia provider will give you a sedative and pain medication through your IV. With these medications, most people don’t experience pain or remember the procedure. You will lie on your left side during the procedure, although in some cases you may be repositioned. The doctor will carefully inspect the colon with the scope and may remove polyps or take biopsies if needed. A biopsy involves removing a small piece of tissue from the colon. The doctor may pass tiny instruments through the scope to remove polyps and take a sample for biopsy. Any polyps and/or biopsies are sent to a lab for testing. Normally, a colonoscopy will take around 15 to 20 minutes.
What happens after the colonoscopy? You will be transferred to the recovery room where your vital signs will be closely monitored as the sedatives wear off. Some people experience cramping and bloating, in which case your nurse will encourage you to expel gas. This will help you feel better. After 30 to 60 minutes, the nurse will remove your IV and give you specific information about post-procedure instructions, including whether or not to resume your home medications. There are normally no restrictions on what you can eat after a colonoscopy. Most often, the doctor will see you prior to discharge. Due to the medications that you received during your colonoscopy, you will need someone to drive you home. You should rest the remainder of the day, but may resume normal activity the following day.
Talk with your doctor today about scheduling a colonoscopy especially if you are over the age of 45, have any family history of colorectal cancer or polyps, or have any symptoms such as bleeding or abdominal pain. Colonoscopies truly save lives. If you choose not to have one for yourself, do it for your loved ones.
Kimberly Gray is the chief nursing officer and director of surgical services for Orleans Community Health. A 20-year employee of OCH, this year Gray was a finalist for the Community Recognized Distinguished Nurse Award in Western New York.
Community Health Resource is a monthly informational feature by healthcare providers at OCH/Medina Memorial Hospital.
