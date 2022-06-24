COMMUNITY HEALTH RESOURCE: The wisdom of advance care planning

Advance care planning is not an ordinary dinner table conversation, but it should be.
A lot of times we think that the conversation about advance care planning is just for when we get old, sick, and are getting towards the end of our life. The conversation is actually best to be had between you and your loved ones when you’re not sick, you’re not “old,” and you’re not terminally ill. You will be in a clearer mindset and able to emotionally process the conversation much easier, even though it may be difficult to have.
When thinking about starting the conversation with someone you love, consider your relationship with them and their ability to carry out your wishes. Does this person have similar values as you? Are they going to be able to hold the responsibility of being a healthcare agent and follow your wishes? Is this person responsible, trustworthy and honest?
There are a few options of advance care planning tools such as a living will and Health Care Proxy. A living will is a written statement that details your desires regarding medical treatment in circumstances where you would not be able to give informed consent. While a living will is a legal document, it does not need to be completed by an attorney to be valid. Most people think that they need to meet with an attorney to create a living will, but in fact you can download the living will form right on the New York State Department of Health website. With your signature and two witnesses, the form is a valid legal document to be honored by medical professionals throughout New York state.
The Health Care Proxy (HCP) is another advance care planning tool that you can complete yourself with two witness signatures to appoint a health care agent or agents whom you trust. Again, the state Department of Health website has a downloadable version that you can fill out without having to meet with an attorney. The HCP form gives you an opportunity to detail what your wishes are as well as whether you’d like to be an organ/tissue donor. Appointing an agent and/or alternative agent does not mean that you no longer have the ability to make your own health care decisions, but rather the HCP becomes “activated” once you lose the ability to make your own health care decisions as deemed by a physician.
An important note: whomever you list as HCP or alternative HCP cannot also sign as witnesses. Without an HCP in place, if you were to become acutely ill and lack capacity to make your own health care decisions, who would? Well, if you are married the decision making would default to your spouse; if there is no living spouse then your oldest child would have to make health care decisions on your behalf. If you do not have any family members that could take the role as decision maker then the facility you’re being treated at would likely call on an Ethics Committee to meet and make medical decisions for you.
The living will and the Health Care Proxy are great tools for advance planning for future care preferences, however, they can be difficult to interpret in an emergency situation. Therefore, a MOLST (Medical Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment) is in order. This is a legal document that details your current wishes for care.
There are several important things to know about a MOLST, including the fact that its purpose is to improve the quality of care for seriously ill patients at end of life. Additionally, a MOLST:
— translates patient care preferences into a medical order;
— must be honored by all health care professionals in all settings throughout New York state;
— is not considered an advance directive or advanced care planning as its purpose is to give detailed medical orders on current care rather than future care;
— should be reviewed by physicians at different times and for different reasons.
The bright pink MOLST form is meant to catch the attention of first responders when you are in your home and unable to communicate to EMS what your care preferences are. EMS are trained medical professionals; they know to look for the MOLST form before starting resuscitation.
Having advance directives give you a voice in decision-making about your medical care if you ever become unconscious, too ill, too confused, etc., to communicate your wishes to the providers. Advance care planning is a topic that most often is avoided until something happens that triggers you to think about it. By planning your care early with a living will or HCP, you’re making your wishes known so your agent does not have to guess what you would want.
Have a conversation with your primary care physician, ask questions and be your own advocate by taking control of your health care decisions while you still have the ability to do so.
Randi Ingersoll, BSW, is a social worker in Care Management Services at Orleans Community Health. Community Health Resource is a monthly informational feature by healthcare providers at OCH / Medina Memorial Hospital.
