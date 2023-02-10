February is designated as heart health month, and provides an opportunity to highlight the importance of cardiovascular health. An example of this sort of care is an echocardiogram, or an ultrasound of the heart. Often mistaken for an EKG or electrocardiogram, an echocardiogram — also known as an “echo” — uses sound waves as its method for obtaining images.
There is often confusion about different tests and what each does. Unlike a CT Scan or X-ray, there is no radiation involved. An echo is an ultrasound, while an EKG is simply a tracing of the heart’s electrical activity. The ultrasound looks at the mechanical activity. The sound waves are the same technology as the sonar used on a submarine.
The types of echocardiograms are:
— Transthoracic echocardiography (the most common form of an echocardiogram, it uses ultrasounds to monitor the heart)
— Stress echocardiography (uses an ultrasound to see how well a heart is working under stress)
— Transesophageal echocardiography (helps to determine whether a patient is experiencing blood clots or infections, by sending a flexible tube into the patient’s esophagus to take pictures)
— Three-dimensional echocardiography (provides a more enhanced view of the heart and helps to better plan out treatment)
It is important to note that it is not uncommon for someone aged 50 years or older to have had at least one echo, although those younger than 50 can be directed to have one as well. The procedures are usually ordered when the heart is racing, chest pain is present, or the patient is passing out.
An echo provides a very comprehensive view of the heart. It is able to see all four chambers and all four valves of the heart. It is also able to see portions of the great vessels (large vessels that bring blood to and from the heart).
An echo shows the direction of blood flow using color Doppler. In fact, Doppler is similar to those used by weather stations. If the blood is flowing toward the probe, the color image is red. If the blood in the heart is flowing away from the probe the color images are blue. The technologist already knows the direction that the blood should be flowing, so when the opposite color is seen on an image they are able to demonstrate that the valve is leaking, which is commonly referred to as an “insufficiency”.
During an echo, the technologist is interrogating each valve of the heart. They look for signs of the valve thickening or becoming calcified and ultimately narrower.
Six different views of the heart are scanned. These scans help to determine several things:
They demonstrate the velocity and the pressure through a valve. When the velocity and pressure reach a critical number the patient is often referred to a surgeon for the valve to be replaced.
They can detect whether a patient has a congenital anomaly.
Through serial echoes it is possible to discern whether a disease process is worsening.
An echocardiogram is a great tool for a clinician and allows a provider to determine several things, including: why someone might be short of breath; why they may be feeling palpitations or chest pain; how well their heart is functioning; whether a heart has been affected by a heart attack; whether one of the coronary arteries that feed the walls is possibly blocked (this can interrupt blood flow to the heart); what the appropriate baseline is for a patient with a family history of congenital anomalies or hypertension; and whether high blood pressure has had any effect on the heart
An echo is a non-invasive, very safe and essentially comfortable exam to have done when you’re working with the right person.
Very high standards are always used when interpreting an echocardiogram. At Orleans Community Health, guidelines and standards that are set by the American Society of Echocardiography are adhered to.
Echocardiograms have a proven track record of providing valuable information to medical professionals. During heart health month, it’s important to shed additional light on these lifesaving advancements.
