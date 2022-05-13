COMMUNITY HEALTH RESOURCE: Women, prioritize your health

Mothers encourage us to be our natural selves. To be bold and strive for the best we can be.
Each year, Mother’s Day is the beginning of National Women’s Health Week. This event serves as a way to inspire women everywhere to be the best they can be, for women to focus on their health and well-being.
This year, above all, it is a good time to schedule the preventative health screenings that may have been missed during the past couple of years.
Like many, you may have skipped some of your routine check-ups since 2020. While you were focused on the health and well-being of all those around you, your own overall health may have suffered in different ways. As you prepare to get back on track, here are five recommendations to make sure 2022 is focused on your health.
Annual physical. Prioritize yourself and make an appointment for a physical. It is a good idea to check your blood pressure and assess your height, weight and BMI (body mass index) regularly. Equally important is the check-in you’ll have with your primary care provider. They’ll be able to compare your health to previous years and help provide a roadmap for success. During this appointment and on your own, it’s a great time to review any medications you take. Make a list of questions or concerns for your provider so nothing is forgotten.
Mammograms. Did you know, 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime? Early detection is important. An annual mammogram can often detect a breast lump before it can be felt. For those over 40 years of age, annual check-ups are recommended. Between those yearly appointments, make sure you’re doing self-checks, as you may be the first to notice something isn’t right. If you haven’t had an appointment lately, make one today.
If you’re smoking, it’s time to quit. The personal enjoyment of smoking certainly does not outweigh the side effects to your health and those around you. Smoking can permanently damage your heart and blood vessels. It can lead to high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke and cancer. It may be one of the hardest things you will have to do. But you don’t have to do it alone. There are many smoking cessation options available. Ask your doctor if one may help you.
Eating well and exercise. Eating a well-balanced diet and exercising can help to prevent many health issues like diabetes or high blood pressure. Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables and whole grains; also choose foods low in added sugar, salt and saturated fats. Eating well-rounded and balanced meals will help ensure your body's intake of important nutrients is continuing. Try your best to be physically active for at least 30 minutes every day. Being active can assist with your own mental well-being.
Focus on your mental health. Every year, Mental Health Month is observed during May. The month helps to raise awareness of those suffering with challenges connected to mental health, while also sharing resources that might help. As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic has only contributed to rising mental health challenges. Feeling stressed, anxious, sad or depressed in certain situations is normal. When these feelings start to affect your everyday life, activities and relationships, it may be time to speak with someone. We must all continue to normalize mental health struggles, because there is no shame in seeking help. You are not alone. When you’re ready, contact your health care provider.
Take this opportunity to prioritize yourself. The journey to being healthy is unique for everyone. It may be hard. It may take time. But the result can be a happier, healthier you.
Erica Chutko is the director of radiology and cardiac services at Medina Memorial Hospital. Community Health Resource is a monthly informational feature by healthcare providers at Orleans Community Health / MMH.
